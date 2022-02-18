The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask is joining Ocarina of Time in Nintendo Switch Online

The Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Nintendo’s N64 action-adventure classic, is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service later this month. Through their official Twitter handle, Nintendo has confirmed that players will be able to enjoy Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch Online from February 25, 2022.

The Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the twelfth title featured on Nintendo Switch Online. The expansion pack tier that launched last October lacked many features and players were facing emulation issues. Since then, things have gotten much better and it is clear that Nintendo is currently focusing on the iconic N64 console.

The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask finally coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Furthermore, Nintendo’s tweet also shared a new trailer that showcased quite a few details of the upcoming N64 adventure title. Along with the teaser, the post also said,”Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky!”

In The Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Link will have three days to save the world from the moon crashing down straight into the land of Termina. To succeed, Link will have to rewind time and relive the three days (or 72 hours) over and over again. This will allow him to complete all the tasks necessary to save the world from destruction.

The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask retro gameplay (Image via Nintendo)

The list of N64 games offered by Nintendo Switch Online is rapidly increasing with The Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask following popular titles like Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie and Ocarina of Time. Fans feel that Majora’s Mask is a perfect addition to the Ocarina of Time as it definitely adds to that spooky aspect of the game.

The Legends of Zelda: Majora’s Mask features a more upgraded engine in comparison to the Ocarina of Time and requires a 4MB Expansion Pack to play. This allows Majora’s Mask to offer draw longer distances, enhanced animation and lighting. Players will also experience a much better texture mapping and buffer-rate in The Legends of Zelda: Majora's Mask than the Ocarina of Time.

