'The map is lifeless': SypherPK on why Fortnite just isn't the same game anymore

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently almost halfway through its latest Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4, which has so far brought popular superheroes to the Fortnite island.

Fortnite's most elaborate and ambitious crossover yet has so far been praised for incorporating a plethora of skins, emotes and challenges, each in tune with Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine, Thor and others.

While the scale of the game is immense, the one ailing factor continues to remain the Fortnite map, which several believe is in need of a dire change.

Can Fortnite Start bringing the Old POI back to the Map? Just like pop up tilted for a season. Bring back Greasy! Please.. This would generate so much hype! — Immature Gamer (@ImmatureGamerX) September 28, 2020

This sentiment has also been echoed by several Fortnite pros and recently by Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, who shared his thoughts on what exactly changed and why Fortnite simply just doesn't feel like Fortnite anymore.

SypherPK shares his thoughts on why Fortnite doesn't feel the same

[Timestamp: 2:45]

Advertisement

SypherPK has continued to stream Fortnite at a time when most of his counterparts have moved on to other games such as Valorant and Warzone. In fact, it was due to his efforts that we recently got to witness Ninja make his much-awaited return to the game.

Despite being a loyalist, Sypher has shared his thoughts in the past about how he misses the old Fortnite and how he would like to see the old map make a comeback someday.

Keeping that in mind, in a recent video released by FN Spotlight on YouTube, a clip from one of SypherPK's recent streams is attached, where the 24-year-old streamer shares his thoughts on Fortnite:

"Anybody feel like Fortnite doesn't feel like Fortnite? Honestly chat, I just don't like the current Fortnite map , I know it's been said like a billion times but I just don't like it....What do you want to change?"

"I'm not saying bring back the old map okay , we're just saying the current map is kinda like lifeless and believe me like the old map in season 10 was garbage , that was omega yikes, but the current map, so much of it is just wasted , I don't even go there."

A recent tweet by Formula seems to have summed up the common sentiment shared by players these days: