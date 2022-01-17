The old Pokimane keeps brewing problems for the present Pokimane, here is why

2022 has been a somewhat rocky start for Pokimane. Aside from her first-ever Twitch ban, the biggest Twitch star has been subjected to online harassment and hate since the beginning of the year.

However, as soon as the streamer retaliated against the misogyny and sexism shown towards her, Poki's haters started digging up things from her past to shame her. Now, it seems like the streamer's past is turning out to be her biggest problem since haters are using something that she had done on past streams against her.

Haters are holding things Pokimane has done in the past against her

Although she is one of the most loved streamers in the industry right now, Anys has done her share of problematic things in the past. Now, amidst the harassment controversy, haters are digging up videos from the past where Poki has been doing controversial things. For instance, there are several clips of Pokimane saying the N-word on livestream.

Bob Flag Fan @bobflagfan Pokimane can say the N-word because she's African and she can do coke because she's Mediterranean. Pokimane can say the N-word because she's African and she can do coke because she's Mediterranean.

However, the video that has caught the internet's attention the most is one where it looks like the RTS co-founder has been doing drugs on stream.

Kavos @KavosYT Old Clip Of Pokimane Racking up them lines



As the clip began to gain traction, the OfflineTV star took to Twitter to clarify that she had never done drugs.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky With Keemstar posting any clickbait possible around Pokimane she has now had to clarify that she has never done coke… I hate it here With Keemstar posting any clickbait possible around Pokimane she has now had to clarify that she has never done coke… I hate it here https://t.co/ml23QsE0TO

Many of her fans have come to her support, stating it was evident that she was joking with some salt or sugar. Naturally, she would not have expected that her joke would come back to bite her years later.

Trash Bag @ProfTrashBag Why have we suddenly forgotten about Pokimane saying the n-word? Lmao Why have we suddenly forgotten about Pokimane saying the n-word? Lmao

While there is no doubt that Poki was not doing drugs on livestream, there is still some debate about whether the streamer did say the N-word on livestream. However, most people believe that the streamer did indeed say it.

Either way, it seems as though the streamer's past keeps brewing problems for her present self, irrespective of how good a relationship she tries to maintain with her fans and others in the streaming community.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar