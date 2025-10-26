The Outer Worlds 2: All Tasks in Paradise Island

The Outer Worlds 2 features six tasks on Paradise Island that you must complete to progress in this game. These are generally quite straightforward and can be accessed in the same Fairfield location. After completing each task on this Paradise Island, you will get various useful items as a reward. These are also means to accumulate quick Bits to purchase ammo and other items.

This article highlights all Tasks in Paradise Island in The Outer Worlds 2.

All Tasks in The Outer Worlds 2 are found on Paradise Island

1) Diabolical Drones of Doom

Diabolical Drones of Doom is the first task you will come across as you reach the Fairfield location in The Outer Worlds 2. You can trigger the task by interacting with the computer terminal and accepting the "WANTED: Drones" bounty at the jail. The objectives are simple: Find the lost drone and fight or disable three Hover drones.

Interact with the computer to start the task (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The location is West of Fairfield in Paradise Island near the Abandoned Power Substation. Once you complete the task, fast travel to Fairfield and return to the Bounty terminal to claim all your rewards.

Rewards:

1000 XP

Advanced Decryption Key

Bits x350

2) Tiny Metal Death Pellets

Similar to the previous task, the Tiny Metal Death Pellets task can be triggered from the Fairfield location in The Outer Worlds 2. To begin with, you must visit the Town Hall and listen to the conversation between Auntie Cleo, Milverstreet, and Kaur.

Purchase ammo to complete the task (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Wow Quest)

Once the dialogue ends, leave the building. As soon as you step outside, VAL will start a conversation with you, and the task will automatically be added to your journal. Here, the objective is to purchase or craft any type of ammo.

You can purchase ammo from the More Perfect Goods store, which is located next to the Town Hall. Simply interact with the machine and complete the purchase by spending a few bits.

Another way to obtain ammo is by talking to Niles and selecting the Field Tinkering option. You can also use a Workbench on the Incognito to craft ammo. After you make or buy ammo, you will automatically get XP for completing the objective.

Reward:

360 XP

3) Perilous Journey to the Grove

The Perilous Journey to the Grove task can be triggered once you visit the Fairfield Police Station in The Outer Worlds 2. There, you will find a man in a suit named Huell Chaudry. Speak to him, and the task will be added to your journal. Huell will ask you to find his friend, Jackson Plum, who has gone missing.

Examine Jackson's body after his death (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Wow Quest)

Here are the objectives:

Visit Spire Grove.

Examine Jackson's body after his death (He will attempt to jump and land using his thruster boots).

Obtain the blueprint Schematics from Jackson's Body.

Deliver the Schematics to Huell.

Rewards:

360 XP

Bits x350

4) The Mystifying Case of the Midnight Marauder

To begin this task, make your way to the residential district on the north side of Fairfield. As you explore the area, you will come across Loss Prevention Officer Warren L. Warren.

A still of The Mystifying Case of the Midnight Marauder task on Paradise Island in The Outer Worlds 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Wow Quest)

You can easily recognize him for his full set of Auntie’s Choice armor. Start a conversation with him to know about the issue he’s dealing with. After hearing him out, offer help, and you’ll unlock the task “The Mystifying Case of the Midnight Marauder.”

Rewards:

540 XP

5) Stalking an Associate of Angry Ascendance

In the main quest “The Saboteur of Paradise” of The Outer Worlds 2, you will visit de Vries’s house in Fairfield. Inside, search the house carefully until you find a hidden room with de Vries's computer terminal with Savannah’s message titled “TO: A. de Vries, RE: Farewell.” Reading it will automatically add the task to your journal.

Ask Savannah Lockwood about de Vries' time in Fairfield (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Wow Quest)

To complete the task, first reach the Chapel, located northeast of Fairfield, Paradise Island. There, talk with Savannah Lockwood and ask her about de Vries' time in Fairfield. Later, pick-pocket her journal to get de Vrie's identification number and complete the task.

Rewards:

630 XP

6) A Sprat to Die For

In Paradise Island, you will find Commander Torres. Start a conversation with him to add the task to your journal. The objective is pretty straightforward: retrieve Scrabbles and deliver them to the Commander. You can find Scrabbles in the minefield, so keep an eye out while exploring. Once you spot it, return to the Commander, and he will reward you with a few useful items for your effort.

Return the Scrabbles to Commander Torres in Paradise Island (Image via Obsidian Entertainment || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Rewards:

360 XP

Adreno Spume Boom Starter

Light Pistol Reflex Sight

Recipe: Light Pistol Reflex Sight

Bits x350

That concludes everything to know about all the tasks available on Paradise Island in The Outer Worlds 2.

