The Pokimane fan who left her shook after asking for a donation refund on live stream

This article is a throwback to an incident that happened back in April last year. Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers today. Despite having been in the middle of a lot of controversies, Pokimane has remained one of the most prominent individuals on the internet and has a large fan following.

Known for her sense of humor, Pokimane is best described as a cheerful personality who always ends up making every situation funny.

Pokimane fan asks her for a donation refund

In this video above, Pokimane comes across a fan who asks her for a refund. When this incident happened, COVID-19 was almost at its peak and businesses all over the world were shutting down, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

This individual, who asked for a refund, looked like a person who had been hit hard by the pandemic. In the request that he made to Pokimane, he went on to state that he was a waiter, and that he had lost his job because his restaurant shut down.

Pokimane was rather surprised at such a request because the individual had just donated her more money in the form of the request. She went on to say that it was impossible for her to go and track that particular donation that the individual was talking about. She also told this person that he could go to his PayPal and send a refund request and that she would try to accept it.

She then proceeded to take a selfie with it, which drew a lot of mixed reactions from the internet.

Image via YouTube ( Pokimane Highlights )

Some fans found her actions to be very insensitive as well, with users on the internet going on to say that she was rich enough, but that she couldn't give back $6.

It's understandable why the individual donated more money to Pokimane in order to ask for a refund. That's the only way he could get his message across to her, so that's what he did. While Pokimane hoped that he was joking, the pandemic did hit a lot of people very hard, so someone losing their job because their business shut down didn't really come off as a surprise during that time.