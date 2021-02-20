Corpse Husband sends Pokimane "cat girl" gifts, leaves the internet in awe 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Corpse Husband are two of the biggest names in the streaming market today.

Corpse Husband, on the other hand, was known for his horror story videos on the internet before he stepped into the world of streaming. He's mostly known for the baritone voice which he has. This feature of his makes him stand out from the rest of the crowd altogether.

Corpse Husband sends Pokimane cat girl gifts

In a the above video, Pokimane is seen unboxing a pink gift box. Although she's known for her calm demeanor, she went all ballistic on the box because she couldn't find a proper way to open it.

Inside the box were gifts from Corpse Husband. He had commissioned Kitsune Collections to make these items for Pokimane. The package contained candies, a few posters and cat ears for Pokimane to wear.

The box came with a personalised note as well, which informed her about Corpse Husbands commission, and also told her that she could now go ruin Corpse's life.

Although it was meant as a joke, this statement is a reference to Corpse Husband's famous track E-Girls are ruining my life. This piece of music is available on Spotify and Apple Music as well.

The internet went "Aww" with the gesture that Corpse Husband showed to Pokimane. In fact, the internet feels that Corpse has finally found himself a cat ear dealer.

The internet also believes that he's trying to live in the catgirl world, given the fact that he's trying to turn all of his friends into cats by gifting them cat ears.

The internet was also amazed to see that Corpse Husband actually stuck to his word when it came to sending all his friends cat ears. According to people on the internet, he made a promise and he stuck to it.

Corpse Husband recently became the second streamer after Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, to have a song on Spotify which crossed the 100 million streams mark.

WE ARE AT WAR, FIGHTING FOR A BILLBOARD OF E-GIRLS IN TIMES SQUARE.



OUR COMPETITOR HAS RECRUITED OVER A DOZEN BIG CREATORS TO TRY AND BEAT US, IT STILL HASNT BEEN ENOUGH.



I AM ASKING FOR YOUR LIKES https://t.co/dAzaJknGW8 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

His song, E-Girls are ruining my life, has finally crossed the 100 million streams mark and he's had nothing but good words for his followers.

E-GIRLS HIT 100M plays on Spotify✨🦇



Thank you so much for everything. All thanks to y’all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EqzcNb8rGD — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

This feat wasn't the only time Corpse Husband has appreciated his entire fan base. He's come forward and thanked his entire fan base for being supportive of him, especially during tough times, time and again.