The PS5 pre-orders are now being 'resold' for more than $1000 on eBay

Sony's biggest project in the realm of next-generation gaming consoles, the PS5, is officially on its way.
After a mesmerizing Showcase Event which offered us a glimpse at exciting new games ranging from Hogwarts Legacy to God of War: Ragnarok, the hype surrounding the Playstation 5 has reached astronomical levels.
There will be a Digital and Standard edition of the PS5, which are priced at $399 and $499 respectively.
As soon as the official price was revealed, pandemonium ensued online as players rushed to pre-order the console. This mad rush seems to have served as the perfect opportunity for unscrupulous deals as the PS5 is reportedly up for pre-order at exorbitant rates:
With prices skyrocketing, sites such as eBay seem to be making the most of the mad scramble amongst players who seem willing to go to any length, to get their hands on the coveted PS5.
The PS5 pre-order conundrum
In a video released by 8-bit Eric, he begins by lamenting the current situation surrounding PS5 pre-orders:
This is why we can't have anything nice guys...The internet was broken, people were scrambling, just refreshing their browsers ..we are veterans of the Playstation 5 pre-order war.
He then speaks about eBay capitalizing on the trend and indulging in reselling the PS5 at exorbitant rates:
Holy crap, does this tick me the hell off! especially when people take advantage of the situation and mark up the stuff for so high. Please do not resort to going to Ebay and entertaining these people''s prices. You're only contributing to the problem.
Check out some of the ridiculous prices at which scalpers are reselling the PS5 online:
This PS5 scalper issue has become rampant online, as several people took to Twitter to vent their grievances and warn against buying from such dealers:
You can check out the best places from where you can pre-order your PS5 here.
The next-gen console arrives on the 12th of November, 2020.
.Published 17 Sep 2020, 17:18 IST