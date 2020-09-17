The PS5 pre-orders are now being 'resold' for more than $1000 on eBay

Sony's biggest project in the realm of next-generation gaming consoles, the PS5, is officially on its way.

After a mesmerizing Showcase Event which offered us a glimpse at exciting new games ranging from Hogwarts Legacy to God of War: Ragnarok, the hype surrounding the Playstation 5 has reached astronomical levels.

There will be a Digital and Standard edition of the PS5, which are priced at $399 and $499 respectively.

As soon as the official price was revealed, pandemonium ensued online as players rushed to pre-order the console. This mad rush seems to have served as the perfect opportunity for unscrupulous deals as the PS5 is reportedly up for pre-order at exorbitant rates:

eBay be looking like a Capitalism snack RN pic.twitter.com/cwuwUIE3h0 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 17, 2020

With prices skyrocketing, sites such as eBay seem to be making the most of the mad scramble amongst players who seem willing to go to any length, to get their hands on the coveted PS5.

The PS5 pre-order conundrum

In a video released by 8-bit Eric, he begins by lamenting the current situation surrounding PS5 pre-orders:

This is why we can't have anything nice guys...The internet was broken, people were scrambling, just refreshing their browsers ..we are veterans of the Playstation 5 pre-order war.

He then speaks about eBay capitalizing on the trend and indulging in reselling the PS5 at exorbitant rates:

Holy crap, does this tick me the hell off! especially when people take advantage of the situation and mark up the stuff for so high. Please do not resort to going to Ebay and entertaining these people''s prices. You're only contributing to the problem.

Check out some of the ridiculous prices at which scalpers are reselling the PS5 online:

Image Credits: eBay

Image Credits: eBay

This PS5 scalper issue has become rampant online, as several people took to Twitter to vent their grievances and warn against buying from such dealers:

As always, PLEASE don't buy from scumbag scalpers on Ebay. They're taking stock from people like you who actually want a PS5. The release is two months away and preorders will still be available even if you didn't get to do it today or even tomorrow. Be patient! #PS5#PS5 pic.twitter.com/UUtr5Oistg — Runebee (@runebee) September 17, 2020

Ebay is full of people reselling the preorders they made for the PS5 at insulting prices. There should be ways to stop this. People making profit for being faster than people who actually want the item.

The system is fucked. — Ramiro Cibrián #OnAWorkBreak (@Wiisak) September 17, 2020

The amount of greedy people who have gone and pre ordered the PS5 only just to list it on eBay is disgusting!! — Chibi Rini A (@RiniRooRoo) September 17, 2020

People are actually ordering PS5's off Ebay for 1k — Nessa (@Essabee93) September 17, 2020

If you buy a PS5 from a scalper you deserve that L — PenDaihoe ⚜️ (@AllSaintsDai) September 17, 2020

It's truly sickening the amount of people that are selling PS5s for around $1000 on EBay. Don't be an idiot and enable these assholes. I rather go without than give those greedy scumbags my hard earned money. #PlayStation5 #ps5preorder — Matthew Allen (@phoenix_mallen) September 17, 2020

You can check out the best places from where you can pre-order your PS5 here.

The next-gen console arrives on the 12th of November, 2020.

