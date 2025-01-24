"The raven was a portent": League of Legends LoLdle answers 932 (Friday, January 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 24, 2025, are now available. This online game provides entertainment for those fond of puzzles and League of Legends. Engage in the challenge of deciphering the various characteristics of champions presented in the game while upholding your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 932nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The raven was a portent. Their time had come."

Qiyana, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 932nd edition (January 24, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 24, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Qiyana

: Qiyana Quote : Swain

: Swain Ability : Poppy; Bonus : Passive (Iron Ambassador)

: Poppy; : Passive (Iron Ambassador) Emoji : Lillia

: Lillia Splash Art: Ezreal; Bonus: Pulsefire Ezreal

The answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 24, 2025, is Qiyana. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle includes a notable quotation credited to Swain, who is a popular selection among Midlane players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Poppy's Passive skill known as Iron Ambassador, while the Emojis are associated with Lillia. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Ezreal's Pulsefire skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15) : Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

: Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

The answers to the 933rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 25, 2025.

