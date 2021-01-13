The Rift Fortnite Modded server: Is it safe to play, how to join and other details

The Rift Fortnite Modded server is a server not hosted by Epic Games, and it is gaining a good deal of popularity.

Anytime players log into a non-official server of any game, there is always a risk. Epic Games has yet to comment on The Rift Fortnite Modded server, and it is verly likely that they won't. Modded servers are normally just tolerated by devs for Triple-A games and if they don't step out of line, then the devs normally leave them alone.

By all accounts, this server is safe, as there have been no reports of trojans, account stealing, or any malware. Still, players should be careful with using their accounts because servers that aren't part of the official Fortnite game do not have the same protection or guarantee.

In order to join The Rift Fortnite Modded server, the invite link is https://discord.com/invite/aekDzKRBwU

Anything that may happen or anything players may experience when they go in is their own responsibility, as this is not an official server and it offers no real guarantees.

The Rift Fortnite Modded server is not moderated by Epic Games

While The Rift Fortnite Modded server has a set of rules that are implied for players should follow, there is no way to easily enforce these rules. Even if the creators felt the need to ban anyone, any of the players could probably just use a new account and use a VPN to change their IP.

Epic Games would not be protecting any players from hackers, racial slurs, homophobic slurs, any kind of sexual harassment, or any of the protections that players will normally have on a public Epic Games Server. Even if a player were to be removed from The Rift, those aren't consequences that keep players from playing the game, they can just go back to the main server after.

