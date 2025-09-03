The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: A nostalgic leap with a roguelite twist

While the renowned Prince of Persia trilogy has always been close to my heart, I thoroughly enjoyed the new approach of The Rogue Prince of Persia. It brings the franchise back to where it all started with earlier platformer titles in similar settings, but mixes roguelite elements with a prominent parkour mechanic.

Since I didn't get the chance to play the early access version of the title, I entered the full release with zero expectations. However, being a huge fan of the Hades series, I was excited to see what the PoP franchise's take on a roguelite would be.

All in all, the developers at Evil Empire have done an exceptional job with The Rogue Prince of Persia. As the progression system, weapons, level designs, art style, background score, and most importantly, movement mechanics, are perfectly executed, the latest 2D platformer title feels nostalgic yet refreshing.

Parkour excellence in The Rogue Prince of Persia

Perfecting movement skills during combat is essential for success (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

I played Ubisoft Montpellier's 2D platformer, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, in 2024, which was an incredible Metroidvania experience. Although its movement mechanics were satisfactory, The Rogue Prince of Persia elevates this aspect through its excellent integration of combat and great level design.

In the latest roguelite title, only four parkour elements are available for use: jump, dash, vault, and wall run. Nevertheless, employing these elements effectively during combat or throughout the overall traversal was genuinely fun.

But at first, it took me some time to press the correct keys effectively during fast-paced brawls. The game also recommended using a controller, which could facilitate an easier playthrough. However, being a mouse-and-keyboard guy, I didn't really face any major issues and eventually got better at everything.

Another aspect I really enjoyed was the ability to utilize the wall in the backdrop across various scenarios. Whether fighting standard enemies or surviving challenging boss encounters, the wall-running feature was quite helpful and added a new dimension to the overall parkour system.

Combat

The vast selection of weapon choices makes every run interesting (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

In addition to the parkour mechanics, the combat system is also a crucial reason The Rogue Prince of Persia is currently one of the prominent platformers out there. It includes a primary weapon capable of performing a special attack, complemented by a secondary tool that costs energy. With a multitude of weapon choices available, it enhances the intrigue of replayability.

Additionally, the ability to kick enemies or rocks makes the combat so much better. While it does not inflict damage, it displaces them, which can be really helpful in utilizing the environment as a weapon.

Furthermore, throughout each run, the Prince can equip different types of Medallions that grant him additional buffs. These powers can be stacked, making them a crucial component for successful deep runs. However, similar to other roguelites, the acquired weapons, tools, and Medallions will go away after each run.

What is possible to retrieve after each run, however, are the collected Soul Cinders, Gold, and Corrupted Blood. These can be utilized to unlock new weapons, items, and outfits.

Gameplay features and level design

Ezio's costume can be unlocked (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

With its roguelite methodology, The Rogue Prince of Persia's journey was gratifying and never failed to provide me with a good amount of dopamine. Each playthrough unveils the story more while unlocking various locations for different quests. Unfortunately, the story is very linear; it lacks depth and excitement compared to most of the PoP titles.

However, the developers have certainly excelled in the gameplay department. The movement and fighting mechanics are top-notch, but they also combine well enough with the level design.

During my second run, I was able to reach the final boss. Although I was defeated, the subsequent run let me access a new area to explore and pursue a quest from an NPC. Afterward, I methodically traveled across various locations and interacted with more NPCs to finish The Rogue Prince of Persia story in about 12 hours.

Most roguelite games I've tried recently were quite incompetent in indicating the next required actions during my journey. However, the latest PoP title boasts a World Map, which helps so much in this scenario. It highlights the unlockable content, or if something has already been achieved in each location. Because of that, I didn't need to run around aimlessly during every run.

Meanwhile, there's also a Mind Map segment that provides information about all the acquired questlines and their connections with NPCs and locations.

Art style and background score

The visual aspects are a treat for the eyes. (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The artistic approach of The Rogue Prince of Persia is phenomenal, which perfectly depicts the war-torn state of Ctesiphon. Aside from that, every level has its style and design; thus, no matter how many times I have gone through different runs, it never gets old or seems lackluster.

On the other hand, a big kudos to Danny Asadi, as he has prepared stunning Persian tracks that take The Rogue Prince of Persia to a higher level. I have found the music choices extremely captivating, and those made the overall journey of parkouring and fighting with enemies memorable.

Final thoughts

The PoP games were always about smooth movement mechanics in dangerous environments, while battling against different entities. Fortunately, The Rogue Prince of Persia keeps this key approach, all while incorporating notable roguelite elements into it.

Fluid acrobatics merged with the good randomness of a roguelite design, the entire playthrough loop is not only aesthetically pleasing but also rewarding. While its story may not be as captivating as that in the series' The Sands of Time, Warrior Within, and The Two Thrones, the gameplay is good enough for The Rogue Prince of Persia to be a worthwhile addition to the fabled saga.

However, its price of $29.99 seems a bit on the high side if we consider the overall playtime being relatively short. Nonetheless, if you're a fan of the franchise or just looking for a new 2D platformer title with roguelite elements, playing The Rogue Prince of Persia now needs to be your priority.

The Rogue Prince of Persia

The Rogue Prince of Persia scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

Reviewed on: PC (Key provided by Ubisoft)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Evil Empire

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: August 20, 2025

