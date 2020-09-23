The server will be ready soon for Free Fire error: When will the Free Fire OB24 update be ready to play?

The Free Fire OB24 update is just around the corner and is expected to bring in several new features which will enhance the overall experience for players of the game. The maintenance for the Free Fire OB24 update is currently ongoing, and players cannot play the game yet.

When players try to update the game from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store right now, they will receive an error message stating: ‘The server will be ready soon’.

In this article, we discuss when the Free Fire OB24 update will be ready to play.

When will the Free Fire OB24 update be ready to play?

Free Fire OB24 maintenance

As mentioned earlier, the maintenance break for Free Fire is currently ongoing. Here are the timings of the break:

Start time: 10:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

Players will be able to play Free Fire OB24 after the maintenance break ends, i.e., after 5:30 PM IST. There is no way around it, and until then, all that the players can do is wait for the maintenance break to conclude.

Free Fire OB24: How to update the game

Here’s how players can update via Google Play Store and Apple App Store:

#1 Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for ‘Free Fire’ using the search bar.

Open the Google Play Store and search for ‘Free Fire’ using the search bar. Step 2: From the various search results, select Free Fire and click on the ‘Update’ button.

#2 Apple App Store

Step 1: On your iOS device, open the Apple App Store.

On your iOS device, open the Apple App Store. Step 2: Next, search for Free Fire and click on the update button.

The size of the update is 372 MB, so players must make sure that they have enough storage available on their device.

