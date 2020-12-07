The highly anticipated Free Fire OB25 update is set to bring a series of new and exciting features to the game, including a new weapon, changes in the training island, weapon balance, and more.

Some players have already received the update on their iOS and Android devices. However, upon starting the game after installing the update, they constantly encounter an error message stating:

"The server will be ready soon."

The server will be ready soon for Free Fire error: When will the Free Fire OB25 update be ready to play?

Just like every update, Free Fire’s servers have been taken down for maintenance, and players will not be able to access the game during this period.

Players are likely encountering the error message because the servers are currently down. There is no way around this error, and all players can do is patiently wait for the break to end.

In one of their recent social media posts, the developers of Free Fire announced the exact schedule for the maintenance break. Here are the timings:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th December 2020

End time: 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th December 2020

Players will be able to check out all the new features after the maintenance break comes to an end at 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Patch Notes

Clash Squad

The new ranked season will start on December 8th at 06:00.

The players will obtain Golden P90 for reaching Gold III or above.

New interface for Clash Squad

Improved matchmaking system

Adjustment in Clash Squad store

Preformed squads will be prioritized against other preformed squads

Training Grounds

New currency: Bermuda Shells can be used to obtain Fireworks.

Music Arcade

Dynamic Lighting

Players can click here to read the complete patch notes.

