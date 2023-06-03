Netmarble, the developers behind the popular cinematic-anime RPG adventure, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, has released an exciting new update this week to celebrate the title’s fourth anniversary. The update includes several limited-time events, cool rewards, and a brand-new character. It already kickstarted on May 30 and runs until June 27.

In this article, we’ll list all the major features introduced in the aforementioned update, so you can grab onto them as quickly as possible.

A rundown of all The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross 4th anniversary events

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross’ 4th anniversary event celebrates love the entire month-long, and the celebrations can be broken down into two parts; Gift (May 30-June 13) and Snatch (June 13- June 27). As mentioned, during the grand festivities, you’ll come across many limited-time events, missions, rewards, and a new hero. So without further ado, here’s a quick rundown on everything you’ll encounter during the celebrations.

1) 4th Anniversary Check-in Events

Quite a few Check-in Events have been added to commemorate the special 4th-year celebrations. Here are all the Check-in Events listed:

4th Anniversary Eve Special Check-in Event (May 23): For a period of 10 days, you will receive a ticket for the 4th Anniversary Eve Special Guest Step-up Draw. Each day, you will be able to perform 11 consecutive draws, totaling up to 110. This event presents a great chance for you to obtain two SSR heroes.

For a period of 10 days, you will receive a ticket for the 4th Anniversary Eve Special Guest Step-up Draw. Each day, you will be able to perform 11 consecutive draws, totaling up to 110. This event presents a great chance for you to obtain two SSR heroes. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Check-in Event Part I (May 30): Over the course of 28 days, you can participate in the basic Check-in Event and earn as many as 300 Diamonds as rewards.

Over the course of 28 days, you can participate in the basic Check-in Event and earn as many as 300 Diamonds as rewards. Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Check-in Event Part II (May 30): In this 14-day promotional period, you can collect a maximum of 140 tickets. These tickets can be later used to open the 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box, granting you additional rewards.

2) Starter Rush Draw Returns

In this lucky draw, you’ll get a 14-day window where you’ll get 11 consecutive draws daily, culminating in 154 draws to win yourself a fully-awakened UR 90 hero. Via this event, you can win up to three new heroes through the accumulated loyalty points. This is a great window to bolster your roster of heroes and add a few fully-awakened level 90 SSR heroes.

3) Grand Festival Poll Draw: Get new hero Transcendent Ban

In this special draw, you’ll get the chance to win yourself the newly introduced hero in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Along with the new addition, several other popular heroes will be available to obtain. An SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 loyalty points, and you win yourself the brand-new addition, Transcendent Ban, at 900 loyalty points.

4) Jump Gift Box Event

In The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, through this event, you can earn a maximum of five fully awakened UR 90-level heroes and up to 7 fully awakened equipment sets.

5) Grand Festival Special Mission

The 4th anniversary special mission comprises five different missions for you to partake in. Completing them will grant you Evolution Tokens, up to 10 Grand Cross 4th Anniversary Survey Festival Draw Tickets, over 50 4th Anniversary Jumping Gift Box Tickets, and many other high-quality growth materials for your characters.

Apart from the events and lucky draws mentioned above, you can experience additional new content in the latest 4th anniversary update by getting a hold of Ban’s special recipe. This item generates powerful effects, such as enhancing the chance of finding materials.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a cinematic anime adventure with an engrossing storyline and stunning immersive artwork in a high-definition 3D setting for your mobile devices. Featuring more than 100 cinematic cutscenes, the storytelling is brought to life through a superb cast of Japanese voice actors. You can now enjoy this manga-inspired RPG thriller on Android and iOS devices.

