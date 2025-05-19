The Slormancer: Complete list of achievements and trophies

The Slormancer is an exciting action RPG title that is available exclusively for Microsoft PCs at the moment. The game features hack-and-slash combat mechanics and a top-down camera angle. Moreover, some pretty exciting trophies and achievements are available in The Slormancer. In total, there are 83 achievements that you can unlock in the game.

Ad

That said, mentioned below is the entire list of these trophies alongside a short description on how to unlock them in The Slormancer.

All trophies featured in The Slormancer

The Slormancer features a long list of achievements (Image via Slormite Studios)

A Beautiful Day for Pedro - Complete all Missions from The Graveyard.

A Forgotten Treasure - Find your first Ultimatum in The Slorm Temple.

A Funny Recipe - Accidentally murder the Champion of Arah.

A Pleasant Surprise! - Evolve a Slorm Reaper.

A Sharpened Sword is Worth Two - Kill 1,000,000 Enemies with The Mighty Knight.

Adhear’s Best Runist - Reach Max level with all Reaper Runes.

Adrianne’s WarAlways Two There Are - Increase your AdriDefeat The Traitor.anne Affinity to Level 100.

Amateur Slormitologist - Find 10,000 Slormelines on Enemies.

Ancestral Rock Lover - Unlock 7 ancestral stones.

Another Magical Rock! - Unlock your first ancestral stone.

Artifact Hunter - Find 15 Ultimatums in The Slorm Temple.

Astorias’ Chaos - Increase your Astorias Affinity to Level 100.

Battlefield Veteran - Complete 2,500 Floors in Battlefield Expeditions.

Behind Bars - Complete 250 Floors in The Prison.

Beigarth’s Vigilance - Increase your Beigarth Affinity to Level 100.

Bow Collection - Find 120 Slorm Reapers for The Fierce Huntress.

Breach Predator - Close 5,000 Breaches with The Fierce Huntress.

Break and Recycle - Salvage 250 items with Friedrich.

Bullseye - Kill 10,000 Slormandrites on Enemies.

Carpet Cleaner - Complete all Missions from The Royal Wing.

Confirmed Slormitologist - Find 10,000 Slormandrites on Enemies.

Cory Ironbender’s Journey - Increase your Cory Ironbender Affinity to level 100.

Drawn to the Light - Close 5,000 breaches with The Mischievous Mage.

Elite Slayer - Kill 10,000 Elite Enemies.

Equipment Finder - Find 2,500 pieces of Equipment on Enemies.

Excellence or Nothing - Find 100 pieces of Equipment of Legendary Quality on Enemies.

First-Class Annihilator - Kill 100 Battlefield expeditions bosses.

From Zero to Hero - Reach level 100 with any character.

Fulgurorn’s Silence - Increase your Fulgurorn Affinity to level 100.

Galvanized Legacy - Invest enough Slorm to reach Rank 10 with an Ancestral legacy upgrade.

Gather Pieces - Find 1,000,000 fragments on enemies.

Hagan’s Exile - Increase your Hagan Affinity to level 100.

Heat the Hammer! - Reforge equipment 1,000 times.

Infinite Power! - Unlock a Primordial Slorm Reaper.

It Can Always Be Useful - Purchase 100 items from Jemma.

Legendary Object Collection - Complete your legendary chest collection.

Lift the Siege - Defeat The Siege Leader in The Great Forge.

Master of Arms - Reach the max level with 360 Slorm Reapers.

Master of Ferocity - Reach mastery 15 with all your skills with The Fierce Huntress.

Master of Power - Reach mastery 15 with all your skills with The Mighty Knight.

Master of Arsenal - Find all Slorm reapers.

Master of the Primordial Arsenal - Find all Primordial Slorm Reapers.

Master of Trickery - Reach mastery 15 with all your skills with The Mischievous Mage.

Monster Slayer - Kill 1,000,000 enemies.

Negotiating with Crows - Complete 250 floors in The Graveyard.

Never Enough - Complete 100 Waves in a single Expedition in The Great Forge.

Novice Slormitologist - Find 10,000 Slormites on Enemies.

Perfection Achieved - Purchase every upgrade from Olorin.

Pockets Full - Find 10,000,000 goldus on enemies.

Primordial Bow Collection - Find 120 Primordial Slorm Reapers for The Foerce Huntress.

Primordial Staff Collection - Find 120 Primordial Slorm Reapers for The Mischievous Mage.

Primordial Sword Collection - Find 120 Primordial Slorm Reapers for The Mighty Knight.

Putting into Practice - Kill 1,000,000 enemies with The Mischievous Mage.

Raking the Lawn - Complete 250 floors in The Luxurious Gardens.

Reinforce! It’s Stronger! - Reinforce equipment 500 times.

Rune Raider - Find your first Reaper Rune in The Great Forge.

School Vacations - Complete all missions from The Mage Academy.

Serenity and Torment - Reach level 100 with The Fierce Huntress.

Slorm Feast - Reap 10,000,000 Slorm on enemies.

Slorm Reaper Runes - Find 28 reaper runes in The Great Forge.

Slormitologist Member Card - Craft 1,000 Slormites by merging Slormites with Rick Manalan.

Smaloron’s Betrayal - Increase your Smaloron Affinity to level 100.

Spell Class - Reach level 100 with The Mischievous Mage.

Staff Collection - Find 120 Slorm Reapers for The Mischievous Mage.

Sword Collection - Find 120 Slorm Reapers for The Mighty Knight.

The Almighty Knight - Reach level 100 with The Mighty Knight.

The Chain Breaker - Complete all missions from The Prison.

The End of the Slormancer - Defeat Omh Agad, The Slormancer!

The First of Many - Find and equip your first piece of Equipment.

The First Trial - Complete Part one of Adam Nostrus’ Trials.

The Guillotine Falls - Close 5,000 breaches with The Mighty Knight.

The Last Trial - Complete Part three of Adam Nostrus’ Trials.

The Lord of Chests - Loot the War Chest 50 times.

The New Temple Guardian - Defeat the Temple Guardian at floor 150 in The Slorm Temple.

The Second Trial - Complete Part two of Adam Nostrus’ Trials.

The Weapon of Champions - Find a Slorm Reaper.

These Rocks Are Really Shiny - Reach max level with all Ultimatums.

Ultimate Perfectionist - Reach the max level with 360 Primordial Slorm Reapers.

Upgraded Upgrade - Invest enough Slorm to reach rank 10 with a Class upgrade or Passive.

Well-Trimmed Hedges - Complete all missions from The Luxurious Gardens.

Wizarding School of Witchcraft - Complete 250 floors in The Mage Academy.

Ad

Trending

Check out our other The Slormancer guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.