6 Must-know beginner tips for The Slormancer

The Slormancer is an indie pixel-graphics APRG that recently saw a full release, adding tons of content. Unlike other ARPGs in the market, which can become very complex from the beginning, The Slormancer picks a simple approach by simplifying multiple classes into three characters.

However, that does not mean things stay boring throughout the game. As you progress through the campaign, you’ll discover a deep build-crafting with over-the-top combat. Each character has their own Specializations and Slorm Reapers (unique weapons).

The best part is that, despite being extensive, the game can run on some of the oldest GPUs. This article will cover some important tips if you’re starting the game for the first time.

Best beginner tips for The Slormancer

What starts off as a simple monster smacking can quickly turn into bullet hell. However, the game quickly throws a lot of things your way. Here are six tips to make progression easy.

1) Don’t diversify too much

Slormancer skill tab (Image via Slormite Studios)

While the game only provides you with three classes to choose from, there is a wide variety of abilities. With over 200 unique Abilities, it can get confusing which one to focus on. The good thing is that each skill is good enough to progress in the campaign.

Instead of focusing on trying everything, pick a few skills to invest in according to the selected class. This is important because the weapon you use also has a big impact on damage, and can be swapped with ease.

2) Planning Ancestral Legacy Tree

Ancestral Legacy Tree (Image via Slormite Studios)

If you’ve played Path of Exile, you’ll immediately recognize this tree. While you start with one class, this passive tree allows you to branch towards other classes. Unlike PoE, this tree is much simpler and easier to use.

As you progress through quests, you’ll unlock Ancestral Stones to allocate these passives. These are some strong bonuses that can be used to increase skill damage or survival. Look out for passives that complement your play style and chart a course.

3) Don’t get too frustrated

Loot drops (Image via Slormite Studios)

Despite looking like a cute pixel graphic game, it’s an ARPG to the core, and if you haven’t played a game in this genre, know that it requires a lot of grinding. There is a good chance you’ll likely not get the things you want or may feel underpowered.

In situations like these, it’s always ok to go back, level up your character and skills, and then come back. The same goes for loot, you’ll be required to farm certain gear with desired attribute or special weapons called Slorm Reapers.

4) Focus on Attributes

Attributes section (Image via Slormite Studios)

There are eight different Attributes you can upgrade in The Slormancer. These are Toughness, Savagery, Fury, Determination, Zeal, Willpower, Dexterity, and Bravery. While each attribute comes with its perk, you only need to focus on universals and the ones your character requires.

For example, Toughness and Savagery are the two that you’ll allot points across all characters. But if you have Mage, you’ll also need to focus on Willpower and Ferocity. The main focus should be the one your character benefits from most early in the game.

5) Pick the class you enjoy

Slormancer Knight (Image via Slormite Studios)

There isn’t much of a class choice in The Slormancer as the devs have simplified everything into three classes. Melee class called The Mighty Knight, Ranged class called The Fierce Huntress, and Magic class called The Mischievous Mage.

Each of them has a specialization, but since it’s a single-player game with no reset, try everything and continue what you like the most. If you are just starting your journey, Knight brings a great defense with decent damage options, which is great for learning core mechanics.

6) Don’t ignore item crafting

Slormancer item reforging (Image via Slormite Studios)

While the Slorm Reapers evolve on use, there’s also regular crafting in Slormancer, allowing you to craft the perfect item/weapons or upgrade an existing one to a higher level. You can even put reaper bonuses and skill mastery on gear, which gives them a huge damage boost.

Crafting can also be very helpful in survival, as you can add effects like life leech and mana leech. Stats like these become necessary as you reach the endgame.

