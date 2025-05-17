The Slormancer: Knight build guide

Knight is one of the three character classes in The Slormancer that you can start your journey with. Being a melee-focused class, it features a heavy focus on defenses. It is one of the best classes to start the game if you like to deal raw damage by swinging your sword.

Ad

A good thing about The Slormancer is the ability to switch your gameplay style quickly. This guide will take you through the early leveling for a Knight, along with a basic endgame build with recommendations on the gear and attributes to focus on.

Knight early leveling in The Slormancer

Level up early with Throwing Sword/Cadence and Mighty Swing (Image via Slormite Studios)

To reach big damage numbers, you must level up your Knight quickly. For that, either use the Throwing Sword or Cadence skill alongside the base attack Mighty Swing.

Ad

Trending

If you like stacking bleed, Throwing Sword is the way to go. Along with the initial hit, the skill deals damage over time. This allows you to be mobile while dealing constant damage.

Cadence deals massive AoE damage in a straight line on every 5th attack. While this is powerful, each hit consumes mana. You can use both skills in combination, but there may be some mana issues early on.

Later on, you’ll unlock Whirlwind and Elder Lance, which will be the main abilities. As you progress, each skill will level up and unlock various masteries. To make the skills more powerful, allocate mastery to each skill you use. Don’t worry about the Slorm cost, as you can refund the mastery to try something else.

Ad

Knight Specialization in The Slormancer

After reaching level 10, you can pick one of the three Specialization options for Knight. For the build, we will go with Haphazard Champion. But you don’t need to stress too much, as you can swap Specializations on the go.

Haphazard Champion: If you like to go blind, go with Haphazard Champion. His support skill deals AoE damage by jumping up and landing at a location. This ability can also be used to relocate quickly, but it costs a lot of mana.

Ad

As the name suggests, our Knight also relies on random things. His hits can trigger Astral Retribution, which lands massive swords on enemies. Upgrading Zeal attribute will increase the trigger chance for Astral Retribution.

Other Specialization options for Knight

Distinguish Knight: A good balance between damage and defense, Distinguish Knight uses banners of war. One random banner will be planted on the ground upon using the skill. These banners provide different types of passives like life regen, attack speed, and more. Apart from that, you also get bonus damage to Skewered enemies

A good balance between damage and defense, Distinguish Knight uses banners of war. One random banner will be planted on the ground upon using the skill. These banners provide different types of passives like life regen, attack speed, and more. Apart from that, you also get bonus damage to Skewered enemies Enduring Protector: Focusing heavily on defense, this specialization can create a shield around your Knight to absorb all melee and projectile damage. Successfully blocking an attack also triggers a counter. You also have a chance to block attacks if you have Block stacks. These stacks also reduce damage taken by 90%, which is great if you’re having issues staying alive.

Ad

Knight endgame build guide in The Slormancer

As you reach the endgame, you’ll find various Slorm Reapers or special weapons. One of them is Sword of the Trainee, which provides a chance to deal additional damage to enemies. Reapers are generally used for their passives, so pick the one you like.

The Slormancer endgame skills (Image via Slormite Studios)

The primary will be Whirlwind, which unlocks at level 20. For the secondary skill, pick up Elder Lance, which unlocks at level 24. Use Whirlwind to take down a group of enemies, while Elder Lance is good for single target.

Ad

Here’s the mastery setup for all skills

Skills Mastery Setup Whirlwind Armor Breaker - Wind Slice - Irremovable - Dancing Blades - Skewing Gum The Elder Lance McRipped's Legacy - Align the Stars - Blessing of the McRipped - Elder Raid - World Tour Haphazard Champion Ascension Accidental Block - The Perfect Warrior - Second Chance - Blessed Strike - To Glory

Ad

Gear setup for Knight endgame build

Gear Recommended Stats Helmet Evasion - Max Life - % Max Life - Ancestral Strike Chance Shoulders Cooldown Reduction - Evasion - Max Life - Pierce Chance Amulet % Max Life - Cooldown Reduction - Additional Projectile - Ancestral Strike Chance Bracers Cooldown Reduction - Critical Strike Chance - Additional Projectile - Ancestral Strike Chance Gloves Pierce Chance - Critical Strike Chance - Evasion - Ancestral Strike Chance Body Armor Evasion - Max Life - % Max Life - Ancestral Strike Chance Cape Max Life - Critical Strike Chance - Additional Projectile - Cooldown Reduction Belt Critical Strike Chance - Additional Projectile - Ancestral Strike Chance - Cooldown Reduction Boots % Max Life - Cooldown Reduction - Evasion - Max Life Rings Movement Speed - Max Life - Additional Projectile

Ad

Note: Stats can vary and are dependent on gear drop.

Ancestral Legacies for Knight in The Slormancer

Ancestral Legacies are strong passives that help your skills deal even more damage. To unlock this feature, you must find Adam Nostrus. This happens fairly early in the game, so you can progress towards them early.

Here are the recommended Ancestral Legacy passives to focus on:

Electric Overcharge

Cleansing Surge

Twitching Warp

Elemental Temper

Greater Quiver

Soul of The Wizard

Ad

Best Attributes for Knight build in The Slormancer

Attribute page in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Attributes are another important aspect of the game to focus on. You can’t max out each of them, so it's important to focus on what complements the build. That’s why they can easily be swapped based on the build.

Ad

Fury: Fury initially provides evasion, which is a good bonus. However, the main highlight here is the critical chance and armor penetration. This can be acquired after reaching ranks 5 and 20.

Savagery: Since Knight lacks in damage, Savagery can be very useful for raw damage and increasing damage from your Reaper. Investing further can improve critical strike and overdrive damage.

Zeal: The endgame requires strong skills, and those cost mana. Zeal will add a massive mana buffer. Upgrading the attribute also provides mana recovery on hit and life regeneration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More