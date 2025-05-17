The Slormancer: How to sustain Mana 

Mana is an essential part of any ARPG, and The Slormancer also makes use of this resource for all skills. Since the consumption is tied to skills, all classes in the game use mana. Similar to other games, the recovery happens over time. However, the more upgrades these skills receive, the more mana they consume.

That’s why you can’t always rely on base recovery to sustain mana, especially in the endgame. Luckily, mana sustain isn’t too complex, so let’s find out how you can keep your juice up to land devastating skills.

How to sustain Mana in The Slormancer

As mentioned before, the mana recovery is usually good throughout the campaign. Most of the time, you won’t ever feel the need to have better recovery/sustain. But, if you ignore this stat, it can become an issue as you reach the endgame.

There are multiple ways to sustain mana in The Slormancer. The easiest way is to equip gear that gives you mana leech. However, it can also be done with better Mana Regeneration, Mana on Hit, and Mana on Kill. Each of these is a different mechanic, but they do the same thing.

Mana Leech is the percent of direct damage you deal and recover over a short duration. For example, if you deal 1000 damage with 2% leech, you’ll recover 20 mana. Mana on Hit/Kill is the flat mana you receive when hitting or killing an enemy.

As for the amount, it depends on the requirement and sustain. During the early game, you can get away with a few mods across the armor. However, as the difficulty ramps up, armor will need more defense, leaving you with only a few mana leech mods.

This is where your passives like Ancestral Legacy or special effects on armor comes into play. There are many passives that can give you very good mana recovery.

Best mana recovery sources in The Slormancer

Let’s check out the best sources of mana recovery in The Slormancer. Note that you don’t need all of them to sustain mana, but knowing what to pick up is important.

Sources Description Heart of the Wizard (Ancestral Legacy) 30 Mana on Hit - 15% Mana on Hit - 80 Mana on Kill - 15% Max Mana Regenerative Strikes (Ancestral Legacy) 40 Life on Hit - 10% Life on Hit - 40 Mana on Hit - 10% Mana on Hit Soul of the Wizard (Ancestral Legacy) 30% Mana Regeneration - 2% Mana Leech - 10% Mana on Hit - 10% Mana on Kill Zeal (Attribute) 2325 Max Mana when fully upgraded - 112 Mana on Hit Legendary Effects Moonlight Essence - Tear of Arah - Faith of the Ancients - Crimson Pact

Apart from these, do keep a few equipments with flat mana recovery. This could be in the form of Mana on Hit or Mana on Kill, and will further boost the effect of recovery skills.

