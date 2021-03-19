The SolaFide Esports League of Legends team disbanded, exiting LCS Proving Grounds

SolaFide Esports was one of the newer Esports organizations to join the League of Legends professional scene ahead of the Season 11 competitive play.

The roster was formed two months ago, but it looks like the organization will not continue with the team due to alleged financial issues.

SolaFide Esports is yet to provide their League of Legends fan base with any official statement regarding the matter. Still, there are rumors that the organization failed to meet its players' expectations by neglecting to pay the promised salaries.

Explaining the matter, the LCS official Twitter handle wrote that,

“As a result, the Last Chance Qualifier will now have three qualifying spots for Proving Grounds which will extend the tournament to 5 days. For more information on the Last Chance, Qualifier make sure to stay tuned to.”

The SolaFide Esports League of Legends roster disbands

SolaFide Esports is a Florida-based organization that entered the North American amateur League of Legends scene called the Proving Grounds two months ago.

They had talents like Tristan "Zeyzal" Stidam and Apollo "Apollo" Price, both former LCS pros, on their roster. This made them one of the more promising teams heading into the new season. Fans had high expectations from this roster.

Moreover, Oddity, the SolaFide League of Legends roster owner, allegedly tweeted bragging about the exorbitant salaries of the players on the roster.

Since his Twitter account was made private, the validity of those remarks is speculation. But according to this Imgur image, Oddity looked down on the other amateur teams in the scene.

As a result of the organization's disbanding, there will now be one empty spot in League of Legends LCS Proving Grounds Spring 2021.

Riot Games has decided to open up the spot for the Last Chance Qualifier. This means that three teams will now qualify instead of two, thereby extending the competition period to five days.

The Last Chance Qualifier for the League of Legends LCS Proving Grounds Spring 2021 will start on March 22 and end on March 26. The main competition starts on March 29.