The state of physical DPS in Genshin Impact's meta

Since the release of Genshin Impact, we have been introduced to all seven elements, including Dendro, which was released three years ago with Sumeru. With every update, the meta has changed, along with the enemies and new endgame modes.

Ad

However, one aspect of the game that has been left in the shadows is the physical DPS role. While elemental reactions dominate the current meta, physical as a damage type has not received significant support since the release of Eula.

With version Luna I live and Nod-Krai on the horizon, many players are questioning whether physical still has a place in Genshin Impact’s combat system.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Physical meta in Genshin Impact’s history

The face of physical DPS in Genshin Impact's history has always been Eula, who was released back in version 1.5 in 2020. She's the only 5-star cryo character who's a dedicated physical DPS as per her kit and playstyle. She stands along with Razor, who's a 4-star electro character and has physical gameplay.

Beyond these two, the game has mostly offered support units rather than main damage dealers. Characters like Shenhe, Mika, and Rosaria provide additional buffs or shred enemy resistances to enhance Physical damage.

Ad

Despite these synergies, the lack of diversity in Physical-focused characters makes this damage type playstyle stagnant compared to the evolving elemental rosters throughout the years.

Even in endgame modes like the Imaginarium Theatre, Physical units don’t get elemental bonuses because Physical isn’t considered an element. On top of that, enemies with elemental shields, like Abyss Mages, or the Natlan ones that require Nightsoul or elemental interactions, make Physical damage feel outdated and less effective compared to the elements.

Ad

The current state of Physical meta in version 5.8

Even with her powerful kit and burst potential, Eula struggles to keep up with newer DPS characters released in recent versions, especially at c0 level. Her damage numbers can still impress, but many players find her overshadowed by units that dovetail better with current endgame mechanics.

As Genshin Impact continues to evolve, exploration and combat favor elemental versatility over raw Physical damage. This has led to Eula mains often benching her in favor of more recent characters that are easier to play in endgame modes.

As Genshin Impact approaches Luna I and eventually Nod-Krai, the future of Physical damage remains uncertain, with Eula standing as its sole champion while upcoming regions continue to emphasize new elemental mechanics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.