The Steam Awards 2023: All nominees, how to vote, and more

The Steam Awards 2023 has arrived, letting players vote on some of their favorite games from this year across a variety of categories. This event went live alongside the Steam Winter Sale 2023, the annual sale on Valve's platform, which comes packed with some jaw-dropping discounts and offers.

Unlike The Game Awards, the Steam Awards' winners are primarily determined through player votes. The nominees are divided across non-traditional categories instead of the usual gaming genres as well. As such, this event features a wider palette of games, often mixing indie titles with AAA behemoths — even in categories like Game of the Year.

Here's a quick look at all the Steam Awards 2023 nominees, as well as how you can place your votes across each of the categories.

All Steam Awards 2023 categories and nominees

The Steam Awards 2023, similar to last year's event, features categories ranging from Best VR Game to Most Innovative Gameplay and, ultimately, the Game of the Year. However, one new segment that has been added this year — thanks to the rise in popularity of handheld gaming — is the "Best Game on Steam Deck Award."

Here are all the categories and their respective nominees for the Steam Awards 2023:

Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

Baldur's Gate 3

EA Sports FC 24

VR Game of the Year

Gorilla Tag

I Expect You To Die 3

Labyrinthine

F1 23

Ghosts Of Tabor

Labor Of Love Award

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dota 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Rust

Apex Legends

Best Game On Steam Deck Award

The Outlast Trials

Dredge

Diablo 4

Brotato

Hogwarts Legacy

Better With Friends Award

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Lethal Company

Party Animals

Sunkenland

Sons Of The Forest

Outstanding Visual Style Award

Atomic Heart

High On Life

Cocoon

Darkest Dungeon 2

Inward

Most Innovative Gameplay Award

Your Only Move Is Hustle

Remnant 2

Shadows Of Doubt

Contraband Police

Starfield

Best Game You Suck At Award

Sifu

Lords Of The Fallen

Overwatch

EA Sports FC 24

Street Fighter 6

Best soundtrack Award

Pizza Tower

The Last Of Us: Part One

Hi-Fi Rush

Persona 5 Tactica

Chants Of Sennaar

Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Love Is All Around

Baldur's Gate 3

Lies Of P

Sit Back And Relax Award

Train Sim World 4

Coral Island

Dave The Diver

Cities Skylines 2

Portion Craft

A few surprising omissions from this year's Steam Awards are titles like FromSoftware's Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, Blizzard's Diablo 4, Turn 10's Forza Motorsport, Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, EA Motive's Dead Space, and more.

How to vote in Steam Awards 2023

Voting for your favorite games is a fairly straightforward process. You just need to have the Steam client installed on your PC and have a functional account on it. You can also use this platform's mobile app for Android and iOS, as well as Steam's official website to cast your votes.

Here's how you can place your votes for this event:

Open Steam on your PC (or Steam mobile app) and scroll down from the homepage to reach the Steam Awards 2023 banner.

Click on the Steam Awards banner to land on the Categories page.

Scroll down to each category to place your vote for your favorite game in it. You can do this for all the categories.

The Steam Awards are live from December 21, 2023, till January 2, 2024, at 10 am PT. Additionally, placing your votes for each of the 11 categories will reward you with a unique profile sticker.