Steam update brings changes to the desktop client: Full release notes, new design, and more

With the latest update, Steam has essentially redesigned its desktop application. The application now has a more modern aesthetic with a new notifications menu and overlay that lets users pin overlays for different games. However, that's not all, as there are changes under the hood as well, including a new framework that more closely integrates all aspects of Steam and adds GPU acceleration for Linux and Mac devices.

This fresh coat of paint brings Steam into the current decade and implements a more console-esque design for the desktop client. That said, let's look at what's new in the most popular PC gaming platform.

Steam Client update - improvements to the desktop experience

The new Steam update has brought major changes to the desktop client. Built upon a new framework, it will help Valve more seamlessly deliver updates to the desktop client, Big Picture mode, Steam Deck, and the mobile application.

Furthermore, the redesign brings a new overlay, including a note overlay that can be pinned and is perfect for keeping track in-game. The major updates are as follows.

Updated Steam Client notifications, with additional settings allowing you to choose which notifications you'll see and where you'll see them

Visual and usability improvements in dialogs, menus, fonts, and colors - including screenshot manager, achievements, and more

An overhauled in-game overlay (accessible via Shift+Tab) with an updated design, new features, and more customizability

New notes functionality with rich text formatting, image pasting, and offline functionality. Multiple notes can be saved per game, and they are accessible via the in-game overlay, desktop client, and Steam Deck

New pinning functionality - panels from the in-game overlay can now be "pinned" (with adjustable opacity), so they are viewable while in-game

Updated controller configurator is now part of the overlay when a gamepad is connected

Mac & Linux versions of Steam have been updated to enable hardware acceleration

How to update Steam?

To update your Steam client, follow these steps:

Launch the Steam desktop application. You will get a pop-up saying a new client release is available. Click on the option to restart and install the update. The desktop application will automatically download and install the update.

Steam Client update - full release notes

General

Display an error if the user is trying to log in anonymously in the client. This mode is only supported for steamcmd.

Uninstalling a game no longer displays a modal dialog

Fixed "Manage Storage" button opening the storage settings page

Fix soundtrack cover art not appearing in content management panel

Fixed popup menus opening at the wrong DPI in multi-monitor mixed-DPI configurations.

Fixed some context menus opening incorrectly when the opening window is maximized.

Fixed in-client link to support FAQ detailing Windows 7/8/8.1 end-of-life.

Fixed login refresh dialog not showing in overlay when a game is launched by a second session while a game is running

Fixed issue where viewing app properties caused the client to be unusable

Fixed download rate limiting not working in some cases

Fixed error when navigating the game list with arrow keys and landing on a category header.

Fixed issue where clicking on store or community links in a news post within the client would not navigate to the website

Fixed a crash that could occur if toggling bandwidth limits while a game download is in flight, or if cloud syncs while a game download is in flight.

Fixed issues in sign in UI when switching between entering a Steam Guard code and entering a backup code

The game is ready for preload & game released spotlight in the library will no longer show for users who own the game through family sharing

Fixed close button on the Update News dialog starting at the top of the dialog, then moving down to the bottom when the content loaded

Fixed category capsules overflowing into the app details page when the window is very narrow

Added new Achievements popup accessible from the game details page

Fixed "View Updated Items" context menu items in the Downloads section for games that have updated Workshop items

Moved 24hr time setting from Friends & Chat to Interface

Stopped forcing 12-hour clock display if the user did not explicitly select the 24-hour clock. The default is locale-dependent.

Fixed incorrect UI state when a game is purchased while the user is in a timed trial

Updated URL for store checkout process.

Added a tooltip to "Other" section in storage settings to explain what it contains

Fixed occasional crash when toggling a game's favorite status through the play bar on the game details page.

Added a setting to let a user decide whether Ready to Play should include streaming and whether the local computer should be the default in details. This defaults to true on desktop and false on Steam Deck.

Fixed game list unnecessarily flickering to top when selecting a game that's in a collection.

Fixed artwork modal sizing height based on screen width, and fixes the close button being off-screen on taller images.

Friends & Chat

Fixed issue where "Invite to Play" was not available in the Friends List for some games (e.g. CS:GO)

Fixed issue where going idle would cause Friends & Chat to reconnect when offline

Fixed chat tabs sometimes overlapping window controls if a lot of tabs are open.

Rearranged and reworded several items on the friends list context menu to make them more clear.

Fixed the friend menu causing a black bar on the underlying chat or group window in some cases.

Improved performance of the interface in the overlay when animated avatars are enabled

Big Picture Mode

Removed support for -oldbigpicture command-line option

Fixed some styling issues in the Quick Access Menu > Friends List

Fixed some issues with notification toasts appearing in the wrong location in multi-monitor setups or with different DPI settings

Apply text filtering preferences in Guides in the Overlay

Removed soundtracks from All Collections since it has its own tab

Fixed an issue where two settings pages could be visible at once

Fixed the switching of monitors when going in/out of BPM at startup

Fixed overflowing friends list when sharing a screenshot

Expand the hitbox of buttons in the footer to make them easier to click

Fixed showing notifications in the Big Picture Mode game overlay

Improved performance of dual trackpad typing in the Virtual Keyboard

Fixed crash when after funding the Steam Wallet when attempting to make an in-game purchase in the Overlay

Fixed issue where the Main Menu and Quick Access Menu stopped working after selecting a custom startup movie

Any button press will now cancel the Wake custom startup movie

Fixed a black screen freeze when clicking on a store widget within a news post

Changed game invitations to show the launch option dialog instead of using the first option in the list. If the user has selected an option and asked to remember it, that option will be used instead of showing the dialog.

Fixed issue where selecting a group chat showed an endless loading throbber until another chat was selected

Added support for Mouse4 (Back) as B button in the interface

Fixed opening the "Reorder controllers" dialog in the main Big Picture Window when a game is running

Search will now return tags in addition to games. You can search for categories like "Free to Play" or individual tags like "survival" or "zombies."

Enabled additional toast notifications that were previously only visible in Desktop mode

Restored display of Special Offers in the What's New section of the home screen.

Fixed a navigation issue in the Quick Access Menu showing the last section, instead of the Performance section, when selecting the Battery icon in the header

Fixed inability to click on notification toasts (e.g. wishlist, comment).

Steam Input

Increase responsiveness of the "Joystick Deadzone" visualization

Gyro As Joystick can now optionally output to Left Joystick

Fixed Gyro's Left/Right Stick Deflection Modifier not working

Fixed Modeshift bindings not being removable when viewing the command on the input

Fixed a case where hitting the "apply configuration" button before a configuration preview was loaded could select the wrong configuration

Fixed a case where an autosave could get lost while editing

Fixed the DualSense configuration preview not showing Mute button bindings

Fixed bug causing DualSense triggers to only read as 0/100%

Fixed error when viewing a configuration in the "Search" tab of the config browser

Added several missing Steam Link App virtual controller-specific settings to the configurator

Added new config export path that works while offline. In personal configuration dropdown the options are now "New Personal Save", which is this new option and "New Sharable Personal Save", which uses the existing Steam Workshop backend.

Filter the configuration export options based on whether the device is connected to Steam/Offline

Fixed some flashes when adjusting sliders in the Quick Settings section of the configurator

Fixed moving right in the mode settings page not jumping to the appropriate settings sub-page

Fixed turning off the Dual Sense Edge controller

Added binding listener dialog that lets you bind inputs by hitting a mouse button, keyboard key, or gamepad button

LED Color/Brightness Action reinstated as a bindable action. Find the Action settings inside the GamePad tab when selecting an action binding (available on controllers with LEDs only)(except Switch Pro).

Fixed cases where alt-tabbing between the stand-alone instance of the desktop configurator and a game would not update the in-game layout

Added missing inputs to the "Listen" dialog

Fixed a bug where repeatedly opening the configurator to the same config could cause edits to not stick

Fix Right Trackpad Click in the controller binding listening page being bound to Left Stick Click.

Ongoing rumble is now interrupted when switching away from the app that requested it.

Reduced maximum individual SIAPI rumble requests from 10s down to 3 seconds.

Fixed crash on macOS when using a PS4 controller

Updated Controller Summary page so that it scales better at different sizes

Added mouse position dialog to configurator w/ support for transparency to the game or using your screenshots for position

Fix rotation settings when binding Gyro to Mouse output

Nintendo Switch Pro and JoyCons Gyroscopes now have sensitivities that are roughly equal to all other controllers as we step toward a Natural Sensitivity Scale (i.e., real-world rotations result in roughly the same in-game output, regardless of controller used). Steam Input sensitivities on SwitchPro and JoyCon configurations will be automatically updated to compensate.

Fixed Joystick Dead Zones in Calibration Screen triggering a controller-specific default to be used when a game was launched, instead of the value specified, if the value was less than 2048.

Fix for gyro Smoothing settings not updating when switching to shifted modes.

Fixed detection of the Steam Virtual Gamepad on macOS.

Gyroscope as Joystick/DPad/Buttons/Lean were using yaw correction-to-the-average-heading, causing subtle drift over time, especially in games which involved a lot of turning in one direction (driving games, flight sims). This was also used in GetMotionData (Steam Input API) affecting titles that used the sensor fusion quaternion for aiming. The correction toward the average has now been removed.

Deferred Sensor Fusion: Accelerometer correction (i.e. pitch correction from gravity sensors) for these modes is applied opportunistically - when the controller is rotating fast, or the controller is stationary (determined by stationary noise tolerances in the calibration page). This reduces noticeable "ouija effect" during fine aiming in our experiments. Note, none of the above gyro changes affect "Gyro As Mouse", which only uses Gyroscope readings, not Accelerometer.

The top allowed noise threshold for gyroscope in the Gyro Calibration page has been increased 3 fold to allow abnormally noisy gyroscopes to pass the drift correction/calibration process.

Steam Deck

Fixed issue where a game's specific uninstall UI was not visible

Added support for notification types shown in the Desktop Client and Mobile app: Wishlist, Trade Offer, Steam Turn, Help Request, Major Sale, and Comment.

Added a bell icon to the header when there are new notifications and a green indicator to new notifications in the notifications list.

Linux

Fixed an issue that prevented the client from immediately reconnecting to the servers when resuming the system from sleep.

Fixed an intermittent crash when the OS audio server restarts.

Fixed a case where the per-app Steam Play compatibility tool override dropdown would not appear.

Fixed 'Delete Proton Files' not cleaning files that contain : in the path.

Fixed a crash when steam fails to connect to the pulseaudio server.

Added a 'Compatibility' tab to Settings where SteamPlay settings can be changed.

Steam will now use the system's global scale factor as configured in KDE settings. Specifically org.gnome.desktop.interface/text-scaling-factor.

Added a commandline switch to override the window scaling factor: "-forcedesktopscaling. "

Dynamically update the UI's scaling factor when the KDE system scaling setting changes.

Fixed issue preventing locally installed tools from being used as default steam play option.

Fixed issues with listing and adding flatpaks as non-Steam shortcuts.

Fixed Steam Linux Runtime compatibility tools not being installed to support a title in some cases.

Known bug: Enabling hardware acceleration on Nvidia GPUs may cause Xorg to crash. On this platform hardware acceleration is disabled by default, but it can be enabled Settings->Interface or by opting into the beta branch.

Known bug: dpi scaling may not work correctly when hardware acceleration is disabled.

Remote Play

Fixed the remote player getting "host busy" dialog after the overlay is dismissed

Show MB/s instead of KB/s in the bandwidth rate settings.

The new Steam update is available to download and install now on your desktop client. Launch the application and update it to access the fresh coat of paint for the most popular PC gaming platform.

