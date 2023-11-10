The Talos Principle 2 Alternatives guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 6)

In The Talos Principle 2, a race of machines who simultaneously worship humans and believe themselves to be the next natural progression of humanity populate a post-apocalyptic planet full of the mysteries that society left behind. The title lets you take control of a robotic humanoid that uses various tools to move about and solve different puzzles.

This guide will cover one such puzzle called Alternatives that you will encounter while exploring the Grasslands Ring area of The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Alternatives puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Each puzzle allows you to access a vault like this one (Image via Devolver Digital)

Alternatives is the sixth puzzle that you come across while exploring the Grasslands Ring region of The Talos Principle 2. This one takes little time, and you can finish it in a minute or so if you have a good understanding of the RGB converter device in the game.

You need to solve Alternatives using a few such converter devices to open a couple of electric barriers and gain access to the vault.

Use the RGB converter to connect the two laser conduits (Image via Devolver Digital)

When you arrive, you'll notice an electric barrier barring your path, as well as two RGB converters, a red control panel beside the dam, and two laser conduits, one blue and the other red. This will render the converter green.

You can pick up one converter and select the two laser conduits. After that, place it on the ground. Now, pick up the second barrier and connect it in the given order: blue laser conduit, first RGB converter, then the red control panel. Doing it in this order will make the converter's color red and deactivate the first electrical barrier.

The first barrier will deactivate, and you can proceed further (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed to the next area, and you will find two more RGB converters. Pick up one of them first. Then, connect in the following sequence:

First to the two converters (green and red) and then to the blue control panel beside the second electric barrier. This makes the third converter emit a blue laser.

Next, pick the fourth converter and link the first and the third one (green and blue) to the red control panel beside the barrier.

Once done, the setup will look like this (Image via Devolver Digital)

The final electrical barrier will deactivate, and you can go in and access the vault.

These steps should help you in navigating and completing Alternatives in The Talos Principle 2.