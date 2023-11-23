The Talos Principle 2 Backwards guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 8)

The final puzzle in the Anthropic Hills region of The Talos Principle 2 is the Backwards puzzle, situated in the western section of the game. Within this region, players encounter eight distinct puzzle types, with Backwards serving as the eighth and final challenge. Resolving this intricate puzzle demands time and effort, with the primary goal being to engage with the central device.

The Backwards puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 features devices such as the cubic device, activator, and connector, along with the empty cubic slot. Employing these tools, your objective is to trigger the switch, neutralizing the laser barriers and subsequently clearing the way for the main device.

This article presents effective strategies for successfully solving the Backwards puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Backwards puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Backwards puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle zone, you will encounter a cubic device. Retrieve it and proceed straight to discover an empty cubic slot alongside a fan device. Position the cubic device onto the fan, then return to the initial area.

Place the connector above the cubic device (Image via Devolver Digital)

You will find a connector there, pick it up, advance, and you will encounter gates through which you will spot the activator. Select the activator, turn right, and in the corner, you will find a blue switch; select it as well. Subsequently, place the connector above the cubic device. This alignment links the connector with the blue switch and activator.

Place the activator near a small gate located near the main device area (Image via Devolver Digital)

Continue forward along the wall to find a ladder. Ascend to cross the wall and head right to collect the activator. Place it near a small gate revealing the second cubic device.

Stand on the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Exit the area using the ladder and return to where you initially placed the cubic device and connector. There, you will find an empty cubic slot; stand on it, and the cubic device on the fan will receive an air boost. The connector above it aligns with the activator placed near the small gate, triggering the appearance of the second cubic device.

Pick up the activator, and then select the blue switch (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to that area using the ladder, pick up the cubic device, and then place it near the laser barrier. Pick up the activator, select the blue switch ahead, and then place the activator above the cubic device. Use the ladder to exit.

Proceed to the empty cubic slot and stand on it. The connector will align with the activator above the cubic device. Return to the ladder area; the laser barrier is now deactivated. Retrieve the cubic device and transport it to the empty cubic slot. Go back to where the activator was placed near the laser barrier, pick it up, and head toward the main device area.

A laser barrier blocks the path; place the activator near it to deactivate the barrier. Access the main device, interact with it, and complete the Backwards puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.