The Talos Principle 2 Balance guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 5)

Anthropic Hills, found in Talos Principle 2, boasts a collection of eight distinct puzzle types, each as challenging as the other. Successfully navigating these puzzles requires strategic thinking and adept use of various tools like the connector, accumulator, and jammer.

The fifth puzzle within the Anthropic Hills region of The Talos Principle 2, Balance, stands out among the diverse array of challenges. The primary objective of this puzzle is to engage with the central device. However, progress is impeded by laser barriers.

The key to overcoming these barriers lies in the activation of switches scattered across the puzzle area. By triggering them, the obstacles blocking your path to the main device can be eliminated. This article presents effective strategies for conquering the Balance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Balance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Balance Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle zone, proceed forward to retrieve the connector. Next, turn around and advance toward the corner wall, where you will find a blue switch. Select the switch, then turn right and look upward to find a platform with an activator. Select the activator and place the connector on the ground, aligning it with the activator.

Place the activator near the laser barrier. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move forward near the platform to discover a fan device. Step into the fan for a jump boost, and while airborne, grab the activator from the platform. After acquiring the activator, choose the connector, proceed straight, and reach an area with two cubic devices obstructed by a laser barrier. Place the activator near this area to deactivate the laser barrier.

Position the cubic devices on both sides. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, pick up the cubic device, go straight, and take a slight left turn toward the platform. You will find another fan device in that area, place the cubic device into the fan, and then return to pick up the second cubic device. Go back to the platform and place the second cubic device into the fan. There are two fan devices below the platform, and you need to position the cubic devices on both sides.

Position the connector above the right-sided cubic device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Afterward, retrieve the activator, place it below the platform, and pick up the connector. Position the connector above the cubic device on the right. Pick up the activator, get on the fan device to the left, choose the connector, and place the activator on the ground. This action will elevate you toward the platform and the cubic device with the connector.

Pick up the cubic device and then place it on the platform. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Stand on the platform, pick up the cubic device, and place it there. Then, grab the activator and position it above the cubic device. Descend to the ground, retrieve the activator, and head towards the main device area, located at the right-end corner of the puzzle zone.

Upon arrival, you will notice that the path to the main device is blocked by a laser barrier. Place the activator near the barrier. Return to the platform area, pick up the cubic device, and head to the main device area.

Once there, place the cubic device near the main device area. Pick up the activator, choose the connector previously placed on the platform, and position the activator above the cubic device. With the path to the main device cleared, interact with the device to complete the Balance puzzle in Talos Principle 2.