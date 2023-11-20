The Talos Principle 2 Permeability guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 3)

The Talos Principle 2 boasts diverse regions in the main campaign, and among them, the Anthropic Hills present a particularly formidable challenge. Within this area, there are eight distinct puzzle types, and each offers intricate challenges as you progress. Upon entering this region, you'll encounter two initial puzzles: Universal Activation and Chain Reaction. Upon conquering these, you'll unlock the next one, known as Permeability.

The Permeability puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is intricately designed, and demands a strategic approach to solve. While the puzzle area contains various devices, their effective utilization is crucial for successful completion. This article provides valuable tips to help you triumph over the Permeability puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Permeability puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Permeability puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The primary goal of the Permeability puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 is to interact with the main device, unlocking access to a new area. To achieve this, you must deactivate the laser barriers blocking your path.

Select the blue switch and place the activator on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, proceed straight to find the Activator. Pick it up, then turn around to locate a laser barrier and, beyond it, you will find a blue switch. Select the switch and place the Activator on the ground, aligning it with the blue switch.

Place the activator near the ladder. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn right to find a ladder. Climb it to reach the next area, where you'll encounter another Activator. Pick it up and place it near the ladder. Use the image mentioned above for clarity.

You will find a rusted iron wall in front of you. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, turn left and you will find a Driller. Pick it up, turn around, and continue a short distance. You will be able to spot a rusted iron wall in front of you. Aim the Driller at the wall to create a hole, revealing the blue switch connected to the activator.

Through the hole in the rusted iron wall, locate the blue switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed to the left, pick up the Activator, and approach the Driller. Through the hole in the rusted iron wall, locate the blue switch. Select the switch and place the Activator on the ground.

Head towards the ladder area, pick up the Activator and go to the hole in the wall created by the Driller. Place the Activator through the hole, move beyond the wall, pick up the Activator, and activate the blue switch. After selecting the switch, place the Activator in the right corner, near the switch.

Return to the Driller area, pick up the Activator, and go to the right end where the rusted iron wall is. Place the Activator near the wall. This action will generate a yellowish sphere-like reflection covering the main device area, granting you access to interact with the main device.