The Talos Principle 2 Conveyance guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 4)

The main campaign in The Talos Principle 2 presents an exciting adventure as you traverse various regions, including the distinctive Anthropic Hills. Each region The Talos Principle 2 comprises eight different puzzle types, with the puzzles in Anthropic Hills standing out as the most intricate.

This complexity arises from the smaller puzzle areas and the limited availability of devices, primarily the jammer, activator, and connector.

The primary goal of the Conveyance puzzle is to interact with the main device, but obstacles like blue laser barriers will block your progress. Effectively utilizing devices such as the jammer and the connector becomes crucial in overcoming these challenges.

This article provides valuable strategies to successfully navigate and complete the Conveyance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Conveyance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Conveyance Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, you'll encounter a jammer that plays a crucial role in neutralizing laser barriers. Initiate the puzzle by acquiring the jammer and positioning it in front of you to defuse the initial laser barrier.

Select the blue switch surrounded by laser barriers (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight, collect the activator, make a left turn, and locate a blue switch surrounded by laser barriers. Select the switch while holding the activator, and then place the activator in the ground, as mentioned in the image above.

Position the jammer to disable the laser barrier (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to retrieve the jammer, head to the left side, and spot a window. Through this window, you will be able to spot the blue switch. Strategically position the jammer to disable the laser barrier, aligning the blue switch with the activator.

Use the jammer to target the laser barrier (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, take the jammer and head to the right side. You will find another laser barrier guarding a connector. Use the jammer to target the laser barrier, allowing you to pick up the connector. Now, place the connector in the center of the puzzle area. Refer to the image above for clarity.

After selecting the blue switches, select the activator placed near the fenced area (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed to the left, pick up the activator, and advance straight until you encounter a fence with a mechanism device beyond it. After that, place the activator near the fenced area.

Pick up the connector, select the left blue switch, and then choose another blue switch, and then select the activator you placed earlier near the fenced area.

Aim towards the blue laser barrier (Image via Devolver Digital)

Subsequently, take the jammer, turn left, and aim towards the blue laser barrier to defuse it. This action aligns all switches with the connector on the ground.

Wait for a few seconds as the mechanism device, located near where you placed the activator, moves closer. Once it's within reach, pick up the activator and position it atop the mechanism device.

After that, grab the jammer and position it in the vicinity of the central device area. This step will clear the way for accessing the main device. Subsequently, engage with the main device to successfully solve the Conveyance puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.