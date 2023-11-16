The Talos Principle 2 Bridging The Gap guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 5)

The Southern section of The Talos Principle 2 presents a diverse array of challenging puzzles, with the Circular Oasis standing out as a particularly intricate area featuring eight distinct puzzle types. As you travel through this region, one of the puzzles that you will encounter that stands out for its uniqueness is the Bridging The Gap puzzle. While the primary objective is straightforward, involving interaction with the central device, the real challenge lies in activating the switches.

The switches are strategically placed in different sections of the puzzle area. Successfully completing the puzzle requires not only understanding the switch locations but also skillfully activating them. This article offers strategies to effectively navigate and conquer the Bridging The Gap puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve Bridging The Gap puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Bridging The Gap puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

In your progression through the primary campaign of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at the Circular Oasis area situated in the Southern section. Upon entering this region, you'll encounter puzzles such as Centrifuge, The Passageway, Dismantling, and Control. Upon successful completion, you'll unlock the Bridging The Gap puzzle challenge.

The connector, two empty cubic slots, and the main device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle zone, you'll encounter two vacant cubic slots, a central device, and a connector. Your objective is to engage with the central device, but it's blocked by a blue laser barrier. To deactivate the barrier, position two objects in the empty cubic slots.

Select the red switches and then place the connector on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the task by grabbing the connector. Then, turning to the left, locate and activate a red switch. Upon taking a slight left turn, you will find another red switch which you must activate. Once the red switches are selected, place the connector on the ground to align with them. Subsequently, a moving platform will come towards you.

After selecting the red switches, pick up the second connector. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Swiftly step onto the moving platform, retrieve the connector, and await the bridge to transport you to the corner section. Upon reaching the corner, you will discover another connector and a red switch. Select the red switch, turn, and select the switch in the corner. After that, pick up the second connector.

The second red switch is located near the moving platform. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Select the red switch in the corner, then turn around and select another red switch located near the moving platform. Then place the connector on the platform.

Retrieve the first connector, activate the red switch in the corner area, turn left, select the red switch, and place the connector on the bridge. The bridge will start moving, transporting you to the area with the main device.

Pick up the connector, place it in one of the empty cubic slots, step off the bridge, take the other connector, and place it in the remaining empty cubic slot. Your path to the main device is now clear, allowing you to interact with it and solve the Bridging The Gap puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.