The Talos Principle 2 Centrifuge guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 introduces an exhilarating campaign that takes you through diverse regions, one of which is the Circular Oasis in the southern part of the game. Upon entering this area, you'll encounter eight distinct and challenging puzzles. The initial puzzle within the Circular Oasis is known as the Centrifuge, and its primary objective is to reach and interact with the main device.

However, your progression is impeded by laser barriers, adding a layer of complexity to the puzzle-solving process. Effectively employing the available tools becomes crucial to overcoming these obstacles and successfully navigating the Centrifuge in The Talos Principle 2. This article provides insights on accomplishing the Centrifuge puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Centrifuge puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Centrifuge puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, you'll notice that it's arranged in a circular pattern and actively rotates. Two primary switches stand before you, allowing clockwise and anticlockwise rotation.

Pick up the RGB converter and then return to the main switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by activating the left main switch first, then proceed to the right side. Here, you'll encounter an RGB converter; grab it and return to the main switches.

Place the inverter and the connector in the area of the main switches. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once again, engage the left switch, move forward, and you'll reach the main device area where a connector awaits. Pick it up, return to the main switch area, and position the connector. Head left, collect the inverter, and place it on the ground. Activate the right main switch and then take the connector.

Select the blue switch and position the inverter on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight, make a left turn, select the red switch, and place the connector on the ground. Return to the main switch area, grab the inverter, turn right, and choose the connector aligned with the red switch. In the main device area, locate two switches, blue and red. Select the blue switch and position the inverter on the ground, aligning it with the connector and the blue switch.

Select the connector, then select the inverter, and then select the green switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After that, pick up the RGB converter, select the connector, select the inverter, and finally, select the green switch near the main device. This aligns all switches with their corresponding devices, opening the path to the main device area.

Upon interacting with the primary device, the Centrifuge puzzle will be successfully completed. Subsequently, you will unlock access to the next area featuring a challenge known as The Passageway. The puzzles within the Circular Oasis exhibit a consistent theme of both clockwise and counterclockwise challenges, all sharing the common objective of interacting with the main device.