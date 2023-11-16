The Talos Principle 2 Delivery guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 7)

The Verdant Canyon is one of the many biomes in The Talos Principle 2. As is the case with the other locations in the game, this area is also filled with puzzles for you to solve in order to progress the story. One of the most unique gadgets you can discover in this area is called Gravshifter, and the Delivery puzzle requires you to use this device carefully to complete it.

This guide will walk you through this puzzle that you'll find in the Verdant Canyon area of The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the puzzle Delivery in The Talos Principle 2

Delivery is the seventh puzzle in the Verdant Canyon area of the game, and it is one of the most complex puzzles in The Talos Principle 2.

When you arrive at the puzzle's location, you will see a Hexahedron. Pick it up, turn around, and walk towards the gate with the deactivated electric barrier. Once inside, swap the Hexahedron with the Gravshifter. Pick the Gravshifter outside and align it with the wall beside the cliff so that it can contain the second Hexahedron in its field, as shown in the image below.

Align the Gravshifter this way (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return and turn left to find a fan vent on the ground. Remove the fan and transport it to where you discovered the Gravshifter. You'll notice a connector on top of a pressure plate when you enter.

You can swap the fan with the connector and carry the latter outside. Use the connector to link the red panel with the red laser conduit, which will deactivate the second electric barrier.

Link this red panel to deactivate the barrier (Image via Devolver Digital)

As the image above depicts, use the Gravshifter vertically to bring the Hexahedron down. Pick the second Hexahedron and place it in the room where you found the vent. Then, pick the Gravshifter and swap it with the fan. Place the fan back on the vent and the Hexahedron on top.

Now, return to the connector and use it to link the panel beside the vault door and the red panel. Place the connector atop the second Hexahedron.

Connect this red panel this time around (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now comes the trickiest part of this puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. You'll notice a switchboard on the left wall once you exit the room with the fan vent. Turn it on and go to the opposite room where the Gravshifter is placed.

Remove the Gravshifter from the pressure plate and use the window to place a horizontal field. Once you do this, the Hexahedron with the connector will move to your left.

Place the field using the Gravshifter (Image via Devolver Digital)

Once the Hexahedron moves to the left, place the Gravshifter back on the pressure pad. Go towards the fan, turn off the switch, and pick up the fan. Bring it and put it atop the pressure pad instead of the Gravshifter.

Use the Gravshifter here (Image via Devolver Digital)

Use the Gravshifter to open a field from the wall near the cliff to the Hexahedron. This will give the connector clear access to the red panel and the laser, and the final barrier will deactivate, providing you access to the vault.

For more puzzle guides on The Talos Principle 2, follow Sportskeeda.