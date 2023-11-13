The Talos Principle 2 Other Side guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 6)

The Talos Principle 2's narrative revolves around the realm of robots, complemented by distinct puzzles integrated into the main campaign. As you progress through the main campaign, you'll explore various locations within the robotic world, unraveling the secrets of their society.

Verdant Canyon is a location wherein you'll encounter eight puzzle challenges; each centers around a primary objective, interacting with the main device. One complex puzzle you'll encounter in this region is the Other Side. Despite its brevity, solving this puzzle demands a strategic gameplay approach.

This article provides useful methods to complete the Other Side puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Other Side puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Verdant Canyon in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your primary campaign progression of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at Verdant Canyon. Subsequently, you'll encounter five puzzles, and solving them will unlock entry to the next section. Upon reaching the new area, you'll be confronted with a puzzle called the Other Side.

This puzzle's objective is to interact with the main device, which requires navigating through obstacles like laser devices and barriers. Throughout this challenge, various helpful tools, including the Gravshifter, empty cubic slot, zero gravity wall, and driller, will aid you in overcoming the puzzle challenge.

Place the Gravshifter through the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Initiate the puzzle by selecting the driller, then turn to your left. With the driller in hand, aim the rusted iron wall before you, creating a hole. After that, place the driller in the vacant cubic slot on your left side. Next, take the Gravshifter and place it through the hole made by the driller. Use the image above for reference.

Align the zero gravity wall parallel to the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move beyond the area where you positioned the Gravshifter, pick it up, and take a left. Proceed a short distance forward and align the zero gravity wall parallel to the hole in the rusted iron wall using the Gravshifter.

Place the driller in front of the rusted iron wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to collect the driller and place it toward the rusted iron wall. This step will teleport you through the iron wall to the zero-gravity wall via the hole created with the driller.

Drop down the driller, pick up the Gravshifter, and continue straight. When you encounter two empty cubic slots, place the Gravshifter and the driller into them, which will open up the path for the main device. Place the Gravshifter and the driller in the cubic slots and then interact with the main device to finish the puzzle.

The steps above are instrumental in solving the Other Side puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.