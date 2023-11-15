The Talos Principle 2 There and Back Again guide (Eastern Wetlands puzzle 3)

The Talos Principle 2 features some really creative puzzles that are a big step up from those present in the previous title. While the game starts slow with some of the easier puzzles, it ramps up its difficulty as you progress through the campaign. One such late-game puzzle is the There and Back Again, in the Eastern Wetlands level.

Although all the puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 share roughly the same concept and structure, the difficulty is defined more by their varied layout. The puzzles in Croteam's latest title make use of various tools such as connectors, laser barriers, and more to present a complicated yet engaging physics-based challenge.

The There And Back Again puzzle in the Eastern Wetlands level is arguably one of the most complicated puzzles in The Talos Principle 2, one that requires a lot of critical thinking. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily solving the There And Back Again puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the There And Back Again puzzle in The Talos Principle 2?

There And Back Again, much like the opening puzzle of Eastern Wetlands, requires you to pair multiple connectors while also aligning them with the correct wall panel. Although the puzzle might look super complicated at first sight, it does get a bit easy to solve once you get access to the second room, which is locked behind the first laser wall in the area.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to easily solve the There And Back Again puzzle in The Talos Principle 2:

Upon entering the puzzle arena, simply pick up the first connector you see in front of you and connect it to the two wall panels adjacent to it. This will unlock the laser door blocking the second area.

In the second area, pick up the connector near the floor panel. Connect it to the red wall panel in the first area and the blue wall panel adjacent to the laser door you just unlocked.

Now, pick up the first connector and take it to the end of the second area.

Connect it to the red connector near the second laser wall and the second connector you just placed near the first area.

Now, pick up and place the second connector on the floor panel in the second area. This will unlock the second and third laser doors.

Pick up the final connector behind the third laser door and bring it close to the first connector.

Pick up the first connector and substitute it with the second connector while connecting it with the two blue wall panels in the second area.

Now, pick up the second connector and bring it inside the first area while connecting it to the red wall panel inside.

Place the second connector close to the laser wall blocking the progress wheel.

Lastly, pick up the final connector and bring it near the second connector. Pair it with the second connector as well as the red wall panel in the room.

If you follow all the steps mentioned above in the exact order, you will be able to unlock the final laser door, blocking the progress wheel easily. Simply interact with the progress wheel to conclude the There And Back Again puzzle in the Eastern Wetlands level of The Talos Principle 2.