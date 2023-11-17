The Talos Principle 2 Closed Off guide (Anthropic Hills puzzle 7)

The Anthropic Hills region in The Talos Principle 2 features eight challenging puzzles. Accessible during the main quest in the western section of the game, these puzzles are intricate and pose a considerable challenge. Among them, the seventh puzzle, known as Closed Off, stands out as the most complex.

The Closed Off puzzle features only two devices: the Activator and the Jammer. Your objective is to activate the switches strategically placed across the puzzle location. Successfully doing so will grant you access to the main device area.

This article offers valuable tips and tricks to successfully complete the Closed Off puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Closed Off puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Place the activator in the corner section near the wall. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area in The Talos Principle 2, locate the activator positioned next to a blue switch. Retrieve the activator and head to the left side, placing it in the corner section near the wall, as depicted in the image above.

You will find a jammer linked to a blue switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed beyond the wall and turn around. You will encounter another device. It is basically a jammer linked to a blue switch. Pick up the jammer and position it on the ground nearby.

After selecting the blue switch, place the activator on the ground. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, return to the corner area, pick up the activator, and move towards the blue switch where you obtained the jammer. Select the blue switch and then place the activator on the ground.

Place the jammer in the corner area. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Retrieve the jammer and target the blue switch where you initially placed it. Advance towards the corner section of the puzzle area, turn around, and strategically position the jammer to prevent the emergence of blue laser barriers.

Head to the corner section where the jammer is placed. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the activator area, pick it up, and head to the corner section where the jammer is placed.

There's a window in the corner through which you will be able to spot the blue switch. Now, select the switch while holding the activator.

Pick up the jammer and aim it at the blue switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Place the activator on the ground, pick up the jammer, and aim it at the blue switch through the window. This action will deactivate the blue laser barrier.

Proceed to the corner where a fan is located, step on it, and it will transport you to the main device area. Once there, interact with the main device to successfully complete the puzzle.

Upon solving the Closed Off puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, you will unlock entry to the main device area. This is where you'll confront the ultimate puzzle in the Anthropic Hills named Backwards.

Once you successfully tackle Backwards, your mission within the Anthropic Hills region will conclude.