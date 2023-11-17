The Talos Principle 2 Dismantling guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 3)

The Talos Principle 2 allows you to explore many regions as part of the main campaign experience. One particularly distinctive area you'll encounter during your playthrough is the Circular Oasis. Among the regions in the game, the Circular Oasis stands out as the most intricate, primarily due to its challenging puzzle elements.

Within this area, you will encounter eight puzzle types, all sharing a common objective: interaction with the main device. Navigating around the primary device is challenging due to the presence of encircling blue laser barriers.

Effectively employing the available tools is essential for neutralizing these obstacles. Accomplishing this involves activating switches strategically positioned throughout the puzzle area.

This guide offers valuable insights to assist you in solving The Talos Principle 2's Dismantling puzzle.

How to solve the Dismantling puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Dismantling Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area in The Talos Principle 2, proceed forward, grab the cubic device, and stand on a lift-like platform. Once the cubic device is inserted into the vacant slot, the lift will transport you to upper levels.

Teleport to the upper levels while holding the cubic device. (Image via Devolver Digital)

After reaching the upper levels, continue forward, acquire the teleporting device, and position it near the lift. Descend to retrieve the cubic device and teleport to the upper levels while holding the cubic device.

Place the cubic device in the corner slot to activate the lift. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon arriving at the upper levels, retrieve the teleporting device, move left, and place it on another lift-like platform.

Next, grab the cubic device, turn right, and locate two empty cubic slots. Place the cubic device in the corner slot to activate the lift, transporting the teleporting device to a different area.

You will come across a cubic device near another lift-like platform. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Teleport to that location, pick up the teleporting device, and proceed forward. You will find a cubic device near another lift-like platform.

Insert the teleporting device into the lift, grab the cubic device, and jump down. Move forward, take a left turn, and return to the initial puzzle area.

In this area, you will come across the same lifting device and an empty cubic slot. Insert the cubic device into the empty slot, step onto the lift, and ascend to the upper areas.

Turn right, pick up the cubic device, and place it in the second cubic slot. This action will cause the lift with the teleporting device to move towards the main device's area.

You can easily spot the teleporting device from your current position. Teleport to the main device's area and interact with it to successfully complete this The Talos Principle 2 puzzle.