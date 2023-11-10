The Talos Principle 2 delivers an exhilarating storyline, which dovetails well with its overall gameplay. Throughout the main campaign, you will encounter puzzle-based missions. Each region presents eight distinct puzzle types, and to unlock access to a new area, you must successfully solve the respective puzzle. In your journey through the main campaign of The Talos Principle 2, you'll arrive at Desolate Island.

Within this area, you'll encounter eight distinct puzzle types, with the ultimate challenge being the Drilling Party. Although it stands out as the most intricate conundrum in the region, mastering the use of devices within this area is key. This article offers valuable tips to solve the Drilling Party puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Drilling Party puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Drilling Party puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Begin the puzzle by selecting the driller upon entering the puzzle area. Place the driller precisely according to the image instructions to create a hole in the wall in the specified direction. Proceed by turning right to locate a robot and then take control of it.

Stand on the nearby empty cubic slot, then face forward to identify a robot through the previously created hole, utilizing an image for clarity. Take control of the robot through the hole.

You will find the seceond red switch through the hole. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Next, turn right and pick up the connector. Look behind you to find a red switch. Choose the switch while holding the connector, and select another one visible through the hole. Place the connector through the hole, activating it via the selected switches. Refer to the image for guidance.

Head toward the location where the robot is standing. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Turn right, proceed forward, then make a left turn to retrieve the connector. Proceed by turning and advancing straight until you encounter an empty cubic slot. Insert the connector into the vacant slot, then make a left turn to find another connector. Collect it, turn left, and head toward the location where the robot stands in the empty cubic slot.

Select the red switch. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Take control of the robot, pick up the connector, and then select the red switch on the right side. Following this, place the connector into the cubic slot.

Turn left and take control of the robot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Continue forward, turn right, and retrieve the connector from the cubic slot. Turn around and activate the red switch. Now, turn and engage another red switch, then place the connector in the empty cubic slot. Subsequently, turn left and take control of the robot positioned near the red switch. Use the image for reference.

Next to the driller, there is a robot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight, move alongside the robot, and direct your attention upward to the location of the driller. Next to the driller, there is a robot that can be steered. Utilize the driller, placing it exactly as depicted in the image.

Turn left and take control of the robot, standing near the empty cubic slot. Move forward, then turn and take control of the robot on the cubic slot. Proceed, turn right, and advance straight.

Pick up the driller, turn right in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Take the connector, then take control of the robot next to the driller. Pick up the driller, turn right, and position it according to the image to create a hole in the wall. Now, assume control of the robot holding the connector and place it through the wall.

Switch to the robot next to the hole, pick up the connector, and place it behind you in the empty cubic slot. Turn left, and finally, interact with the main device to complete the puzzle. After that, the path to the main device will be open. This device is an integral part of every puzzle, and you must interact with it to conclude the Drilling Party puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.