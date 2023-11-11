The Talos Principle 2 Entanglement guide (Grasslands Ring puzzle 8)

The main campaign in The Talos Principle 2 necessitates embarking on a journey through various in-game regions, each introducing a unique set of puzzles. These intricately designed puzzles are accompanied by innovative laser tools that prove instrumental in surmounting challenges. Within each region, there are eight distinct puzzle types, all with the singular objective of interacting with a central device.

Nevertheless, laser barriers in The Talos Principle 2 obstruct your path, emphasizing the importance of comprehending the functionality of each tool. A solid understanding of these tools significantly enhances your likelihood of successfully completing the puzzles. This article provides effective strategies for solving the Entanglement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to easily solve the Entanglement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

The Entanglement Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

During your playthrough of The Talos Principle 2's main campaign, you'll explore various regions, one of which is the Grasslands Ring. Similar to other areas, the Grasslands Ring features eight distinct puzzle types.

The eighth and final puzzle in this region is called Entanglement, which, while not overly complex, requires a solid understanding of device usage, including the connector, switches, empty cubic slot, cubic device, hexahedron (cubic device), RGB converter, and the main device.

To solve the puzzle, utilize the connector to activate switches in the puzzle area, aligning the lasers. The empty cubic slot is crucial for opening the blue barriers blocking your path, requiring you to place a cubic device in the slot. The RGB converter facilitates the activation of the red, green, and blue switches. Finally, the main device serves as the ultimate component that you simply interact with to successfully complete the puzzle.

Place the connector in the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Initiate the puzzle by picking the connector. After that, proceed towards the blue barrier and activate the blue switch. Subsequently, place the connector into the vacant cubic slot next to the blue barrier, causing the opening of the blue laser barrier.

Keeping the RGB converter in hand, select the red, blue, and green switches (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, go forward, acquire the RGB converter, turn around, and then move ahead. Select the red switch and also the previously placed connector, and then select the green switch. Place the RGB converter into the cubic slot, aligning it with the lasers activated by the switches. Reference the image for clarity.

Place the cubic device into the fan (Image via Devolver Digital)

Proceed straight toward the green switch, and you will come across a cubic device. Pick up the device, make a right turn, continue straight, and then take a left to locate a fan. Position the cubic device into the fan.

Place the RGB converter above the cubic device (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the location of the RGB converter, pick it up, and select the red switch directly ahead. Turn left, proceed straight, and on your right, select a blue switch. Then, make a right turn, select the green switch, and place the RGB converter above the cubic device. For a better understanding, use the image mentioned above.

Go back to the area where the connector is situated and retrieve it. Next, choose the RGB converter you previously positioned above the cubic device. You then need to backtrack a bit and select the red switch. After that, place the connector into the vacant cubic slot.

Proceed forward and step onto the empty cubic slot, aligning all the lasers in the process. Turn around, pick up the connector, then go back and select the green switch.

Finally, select the cubic device with the RGB converter, place the connector on the ground, and the pathway to the main device will be accessible. Head left and interact with the main device to complete the Entanglement puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.