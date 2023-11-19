The Talos Principle 2: How to reset puzzles?

The Talos Principle 2 is undoubtedly a challenging game, where players often have to reset or restart to try again. Even dedicated fans of the series often need to patiently gauge if their tactics are right or at least resort to trial and error for the more confusing headscratchers. As such, starting over from scratch can help players get their bearings and have a go at the puzzle again.

This guide explains how to perform the action in the game whether you are playing on a PC or console.

Reset puzzles at the press of a button in The Talos Principle 2

Just like the first game, players can reset puzzles here to start over from the beginning of the chamber. To do this, here are the steps:

On PC:

Press and hold the X key. This will initiate a small progress bar on the bottom left of the screen, on completion of which players will be greeted with a short loading screen. After that, they will find themselves back at the start of the puzzle with all elements reset by default.

On console:

Press and hold the Down button on the d-pad. This is the same whether using the Dualsense controller for the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series controller for the Xbox Series X|S. Once again, players will notice the progress bar and the short load back into the puzzle

As mentioned before, the puzzles in The Talos Principle 2 are no child's play. Players will need to use various tools at their disposal to progress toward the end goal of each chamber. The more challenging ones can often end up confusing players. So, starting over can be a good way to tackle the problem from another angle.

It's okay to retry a puzzle with a fresh mind (Screenshot via The Talos Principle 2)

Resetting the puzzle area can be done at any time while in a puzzle chamber. As it should be obvious, this will refresh all progress made until that point and restart the challenge. Given that players have to hold down a button to restart, there is no chance players will accidentally reset their progress into the puzzle, thankfully.

Interestingly, this feature was also present in the first game of the title but worked slightly differently. Those familiar with the original Talos Principle will know that the 2014 puzzler takes place inside a virtual simulation. As such, the "player" in that realm could reset progress via rewinding, which occurs after an animation occurs, by pressing some buttons on their wrist.

This time, however, The Talos Principle 2 takes place in New Jerusalem in the real world on a post-apocalyptic Earth. Since it is not feasible to rewind physically, the game loads an autosave performed at the puzzle chamber. In fact, players can use the reset option anywhere in the sandbox world to get back to the last puzzle they were at.

Since the world of The Talos Principle 2 is much more expansive now with sandbox environments, this is a handy tool for getting back on track to solve some puzzles after brief exploration - which we recommend engaging in as players can find some neat rewards for their efforts. For skipping puzzles entirely, read out our guide.

The Talos Principle 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.