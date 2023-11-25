The Talos Principle 2 Interconnectivity guide (Lost Puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 introduces additional challenges known as Lost puzzles, which become accessible upon completing the main puzzles. These supplementary challenges, including one called Interconnectivity, are dispersed across various regions. Located on the East side of The Talos Principle 2, the Interconnectivity puzzle requires players to activate switches, disable laser barriers, and interact with the main device.

Successfully solving this puzzle entails using devices like the RGB converter, connector, and cubic device. It is crucial to ensure that all switches in the puzzle area are correctly aligned. This article offers strategies for effectively tackling the Interconnectivity puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Interconnectivity puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Interconnectivity puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle zone, proceed forward to acquire the RGB converter. Turn left, continue, and you'll encounter an empty cubic slot next to a laser barrier. Place the RGB converter into the empty slot to deactivate the laser barrier.

The connector and empty cubic slot in the Interconnectivity puzzle of The Talos Principle 2 (Image via Devolver Digital)

After neutralizing the laser barrier, move ahead, turn right, and proceed straight. Now, turn right to find a connector. Pick up the connector, advance, and discover another empty cubic slot adjacent to a laser barrier. Place the connector into the slot to defuse the laser barrier. Continue forward, and you'll return to the area where you obtained the RGB converter.

Select the green and blue switches (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move forward, retrieve the RGB converter, turn around, and head back to where you installed the connector. Once there, drop the RGB converter, pick up the connector from the cubic slot, place it on the ground, and retrieve the RGB converter.

Place the RGB converter into the empty cubic slot (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, turn around to locate a green switch. Select this switch, then turn right to find a blue switch, and select it as well. After selecting the switches, place the RGB converter into the empty cubic slot.

Place the connector on the ground after selecting the red switch and the RGB converter (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the connector and proceed forward toward the starting point of the puzzle. In the right corner, you'll encounter a fence with a red switch beyond it. Select the red switch, turn around, and then select the RGB converter. Place the connector on the ground, aligning it with the red switch and the RGB converter.

You'll find two connectors (Image via Devolver Digital)

Move toward the RGB converter area, proceed forward, and you'll find two connectors. Place each connector randomly on the ground, remove the RGB converter from the cubic slot, and after that, pick up a connector.

Select the blue switches (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, select the blue switch in front of you, turn around to find another blue switch, and select it as well. Following that, insert the connector into the empty cubic slot.

After selecting the blue switch, place the connector on the ground (Image via Devolver Digital)

Pick up the RGB converter, go to the area where you previously placed the connector connected to the red switches, and place the RGB converter on the ground. Pick up the connector, move forward, and select the connector in the cubic slot. Then, turn around, move forward, select the blue switch, and place the connector on the ground.

Head back, pick up the RGB converter, select the connector in front of you, turn right, and select the red switch. Next, look straight toward the main device area and find a green switch. Activate it and then place the RGB converter on the cubic device. Your path towards the main device will now open. Proceed ahead and interact with the main device to complete the Interconnectivity puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.