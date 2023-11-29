The Talos Principle 2 Step and Release guide (Verdant Canyon puzzle 8)

Navigating Verdant Canyon in The Talos Principle 2 can be a head-scratching experience, especially when attempting to solve its puzzles solo. This huge puzzle area features a number of tools and different mechanics to complete. While it may be one of the most difficult areas in the game, it's not impossible to get through.

Among the puzzles in the area is Step and Release, the last challenge room before completing the Verdant Canyon. It involves several tools to help you open the gate to the Progress Wheel. If you're having a hard time solving the puzzle, here's a guide for you.

How to solve Step and Release Guide in The Talos Principle 2

To start with the Step and Release puzzle in The Talos Principle 2, you need to pick up the fan located at the right side of the spawn area. After that, climb the zero-gravity wall and swap the fan for a Gravshifter.

Swap the fan for the Gravshifter (Image via Croteam)

Place the Gravshifter on the right red platform and make sure that you aim it toward the square device on the wall so that the shaft can take hold of the Accumulator.

Place the Gravshifter on the red platform (Image via Croteam)

Take the Accumulator and swap it for the fan located at the top of the zero gravity wall. Return to the Gravshifter and aim it at the square device at the ceiling. Take the fan and ride the gravity field to swap for the Jammer.

Take the Gravshifter again and swap it for the Accumulator. Place it on the red right platform and disable the Energy Gate using the Jammer.

Link the Accumulator to the red receiver at the far side of the room. Locate another red receiver, then link it to the Accumulator.

Link the Accumulator to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Take the Jammer and swap it for the Gravshifter. Use it to create a gravity field to the ceiling. Afterward, grab the Accumulator, swap it for the Jammer, and ride the gravity field you just created.

Once you reach the top, swap the Jammer for the fan and attach it to the catapult device nearby. Swap the Gravshifter for the Accumulator and link it to the red receiver to lower the Energy Gate.

Connect the Accumulator to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

Use the fan to propel yourself toward the Progress Wheel. This should complete the Step and Release puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

This wraps up our Step and Release guide in The Talos Principle 2. Check this article for more puzzle solutions.