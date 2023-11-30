The Talos Principle 2 The Passageway guide (Circular Oasis puzzle 2)

The Talos Principle 2 puts a creative twist on the puzzle game genre, incorporating unique mechanics and philosophical themes that it adapted from its 2014 predecessor. The title features tons of regions for players to explore, and each one hosts several puzzle rooms with the same theme.

Among the regions in The Talos Principle 2 is a barren desert area called Circular Oasis. The map is characterized by its large Tower and desert terrain. The Passageway is a large puzzle room in this region and the second challenge you will encounter in Circular Oasis.

How to solve The Passageway in The Talos Principle 2

To solve The Passageway in The Talos Principle 2, start by grabbing the Connector and linking it to the two blue receivers on the wall. This should disable the Energy Gate in front of you.

Head to the rotating platform to the left and activate the counterclockwise switch twice. Grab the Connector and head back to the rotating platform. Activate the clockwise switch once to gain access to two red receivers in two different rooms.

Link the Connector to these receivers to disable the Energy Gate of the room containing another Connector.

Link the Connector to the two receivers (Image via Croteam)

We will call this Connector 2. Take Connector 2 to the rotating platform.

With the two Connectors on hand, rotate the platform counterclockwise using the switch. Place Connector 1 just outside the platform to the right, linking it to the blue receiver at the far side of the room.

Take Connector 2 and move backward to access another blue receiver. Link it to the receiver to Connector 1 to disable the Energy Gate containing Connector 3.

Connectors set to disable the Energy Gate (Image via Croteam)

Take Connectors 2 and 3 to the rotating platform and activate the counterclockwise switch once. Link Connector 2 to Connector 1 and to the blue receiver on the right wall.

Next, take Connector 3 and move slightly forward to access two blue receivers.

Link the Connectors to the two blue receivers (Image via Croteam)

Take Connectors 1 and 2 to the rotating platform and activate the counterclockwise switch. Use one of the Connectors to the red receiver.

Meanwhile, take the other Connector to the opposite side of the room just across the area with the Progress Wheel. Link the Connector to the red receiver and to the other Connector you left in the rotating platform.

Link the Connector to the red receiver (Image via Croteam)

This disables the Energy Gate to the Progress Wheel and also completes the Passageway puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

That's all for our The Passageway guide in The Talos Principle 2. Check out this article for more puzzle solutions.