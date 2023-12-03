The Talos Principle 2 Vertical Locomotion guide (Lost Puzzle 20)

The Talos Principle 2 introduces a collection of demanding puzzles known as the Lost Puzzles, essentially serving as side missions achievable after concluding the main quests. These puzzles are distributed throughout different regions, and upon reaching the Western side of the game, you'll encounter an intricate puzzle named Vertical Locomotion.

While this puzzle area may be shorter in comparison to other Lost Puzzles, it distinguishes itself by incorporating two levels, the ground level and the upper level.

The Vertical Locomotion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 incorporates diverse tools, including a teleporter, connector, vacant cubic slots, fan device, and a movable device facilitating access to higher levels. To ascend to the upper levels, however, one must activate the switches. This guide aims to assist you in successfully navigating and solving The Talos Principle 2's Vertical Locomotion puzzle.

How to solve the Vertical Locomotion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Vertical Locomotion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The Vertical Locomotion puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 starts at ground level, featuring various devices such as a connector, empty cubic slots, and a movable device. The primary objective of this puzzle is to interact with the main device situated at the upper levels.

Place the connector into the empty cubic slot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Upon entering the puzzle area, proceed forward to acquire the connector. Turn around and look upward; you will find a blue switch within a pillar. Select this switch and then select the movable device. Subsequently, insert the connector into the nearby empty cubic slot.

You will find a teleporter and two empty cubic slots. (Image via Devolver Digital)

The activated movable device will commence its movement toward a corner where a fan device is positioned. Quickly leap onto the movable device, allowing the fan device to propel it upwards, granting access to the upper levels. In this elevated area, you will find a teleporter and two empty cubic slots. Now move ahead, pick up the teleporter, and position it in the right corner.

Teleport to the upper levels. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return to the ground levels, pick up the connector, turn around, and then look upward on the left side to locate the teleporter. After that, teleport to the upper levels, then turn around to select the previously activated blue switch on the pillar. Following this, select the movable device and then place the connector on the ground. This action propels the movable device in a straight trajectory.

Place the connector in the nearby empty cubic slot. (Image via Devolver Digital)

Now, pick up the connector and place it in the nearby empty cubic slot, enabling the movable device to progress through a laser barrier. Return to the corner on the right side, pick up the teleporter, head towards the movable device, and jump onto it. Now, leap once more to reach the main device area.

Upon arrival, you will come across two empty cubic slots and a laser barrier blocking access to the main device. Place the teleporter in one of the cubic slots, descend to collect the connector, and then teleport to the main device area using the previously placed teleporter.

Once there, insert the connector into the empty cubic slot, effectively disabling the laser barrier. Now, interact with the main device to successfully conclude the puzzle.

You can follow Sportskeeda for the puzzle guides from The Talos Principle 2.