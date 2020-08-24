Imane Pokimane Anys has built up a stellar fan following throughout her steaming career, with millions of subscribers and followers across social media platforms.

While they have helped add to her persona and popularity, a large section of her fans are also known as simps, or tier 3 subs.

Consisting of fans who donate exorbitant amounts of money via their premier subscription, the tier 3 phenomenon has been ridiculed relentlessly on social media. Content creators such as Keemstar and LeafyIsHere have regularly called them out for their overly submissive behavior.

Poki 3 tier subs are probably the most toxic people on the internet! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 27, 2020

i still dont get why the t3 subs are angry - if pokimane breaks up with her boyfriend because of all this then shouldnt they be thanking me? — Leafy (@Leafy) August 21, 2020

Having been accused of overwhelming toxicity numerous times, a recent video on YouTube has addressed simps in the form of a song.

The tier 3 sub song ft Pokimane

A YouTuber called Pancho recently released a song on the tier 3 sub phenomenon, with particular reference to Pokimane.

He presents the song from the perspective of a heartbroken simp who finds out that Pokimane has a boyfriend. He begins the video by playing footage from Leafy's content nuke on the 24-year-old, where the now banned YouTuber made the Pokimane boyfriend claim which shook the very foundations of her simp fan base.

Taking on the role of a tier 3 sub who reacts to news of the Fortnite star having a boyfriend, Pancho says:

"I'm pretty stressed out about this situation and I just want to vent and the only way I can do that, is if I use music as an outlet."

The song begins with a voiceover by a simp, who feigns betrayal at the hands of their favourite female streamer:

"Pokimane, I'm not sure why you did this to me...the thousands of dollars I spent on stream ...you even said my name multiple times , we had a connection Poki, where'd it go?"

Check out some of the hilarious lyrics of the song below:

"Let her know that she's my queen, nobody else ooh, gotta keep donating till she says my name."

"As a simp, I had to do one thing, I had to donate, donate, donate..."

"I had to donate all my unemployment funds to Poki, I had to donate my whole savings account to my queen."

"I spent my mother's retirement fund on a Pokimane donation... Do I regret it? No... but now maybe I do, cause she has a Boyfriend."

"Poki you don't gotta take no criticism... keep on flagging those videos... Pegasus, Optimus, I don't care who it is, Imma report that video."

The toxicity of tier 3 subs is laid bare in this song, which takes a witty jibe at simp culture and its problematic prevalence in today's digital age.