Imane Pokimane Anys has built up a stellar fan following throughout her steaming career, with millions of subscribers and followers across social media platforms.
While they have helped add to her persona and popularity, a large section of her fans are also known as simps, or tier 3 subs.
Consisting of fans who donate exorbitant amounts of money via their premier subscription, the tier 3 phenomenon has been ridiculed relentlessly on social media. Content creators such as Keemstar and LeafyIsHere have regularly called them out for their overly submissive behavior.
Having been accused of overwhelming toxicity numerous times, a recent video on YouTube has addressed simps in the form of a song.
The tier 3 sub song ft Pokimane
A YouTuber called Pancho recently released a song on the tier 3 sub phenomenon, with particular reference to Pokimane.
He presents the song from the perspective of a heartbroken simp who finds out that Pokimane has a boyfriend. He begins the video by playing footage from Leafy's content nuke on the 24-year-old, where the now banned YouTuber made the Pokimane boyfriend claim which shook the very foundations of her simp fan base.
Taking on the role of a tier 3 sub who reacts to news of the Fortnite star having a boyfriend, Pancho says:
"I'm pretty stressed out about this situation and I just want to vent and the only way I can do that, is if I use music as an outlet."
The song begins with a voiceover by a simp, who feigns betrayal at the hands of their favourite female streamer:
"Pokimane, I'm not sure why you did this to me...the thousands of dollars I spent on stream ...you even said my name multiple times , we had a connection Poki, where'd it go?"
Check out some of the hilarious lyrics of the song below:
"Let her know that she's my queen, nobody else ooh, gotta keep donating till she says my name."
"As a simp, I had to do one thing, I had to donate, donate, donate..."
"I had to donate all my unemployment funds to Poki, I had to donate my whole savings account to my queen."
"I spent my mother's retirement fund on a Pokimane donation... Do I regret it? No... but now maybe I do, cause she has a Boyfriend."
"Poki you don't gotta take no criticism... keep on flagging those videos... Pegasus, Optimus, I don't care who it is, Imma report that video."
The toxicity of tier 3 subs is laid bare in this song, which takes a witty jibe at simp culture and its problematic prevalence in today's digital age.