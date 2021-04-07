The Kanto region will always have a special place in players' hearts as it introduced them to beloved Pokemon that started what we now know as this amazing franchise.

Though Kanto was the blueprint and gave us many amazing Pokemon that we still value today, it also left us with a couple of duds that were just not as great as they should have been.

This list will go over the three most disliked Water-type Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 3 most disliked Water-type Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Magikarp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Let's face it. It is no surprise that Magikarp is ending up on a disliked Pokemon list.

Introduced in Generation I, Magikarp is a Water-type Pokemon that evolves into Gyarados starting at level twenty. Categorized as a “Fish Pokemon,” Magikarp is well known but not well-loved.

Advertisement

Though Magikarp evolves into one of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise, the base Pokemon does not share that same power as its evolved type.

Magikarp is weak with a base stat of 200. It also has an incredibly low attack stat. It is easy to see why Magikarp would not be one's first choice in battle with no immunities and a weakness to Grass and Electric-type Pokemon.

#2 - Slowpoke

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation I, Slowpoke is a Water and Psychic-type Pokemon. Known as the Dopey Pokemon, Slowpoke is the pre-evolution to Slowbro, which begins at level thirty-seven or when Slowking is traded while holding a King’s Rock.

Other than its rather unsettling appearance, Slowpoke makes this list simply because it is lackluster at best. With a base stat total of 315, Slowpoke will not be taking over battlefields on its own anytime soon.

Slowpoke also has the lowest base Speed stat of all the Psychic-type Pokemon in the franchise. Adding insult to injury, Slowpoke is weak against Bug, Ghost, Grass, Electric, and Dark-type Pokemon.

#1 - Psyduck

Image via The Pokemon Company

Categorized as the Duck Pokemon, Psyduck is a solely Water-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation I.

Psyduck is the evolutionary precursor to Golduck, starting at level 33. Psyduck makes this list because it truly offers trainers nothing but an unsettling feeling every time they look at one.

Some think that they are cute, but to most, they go down as one of the creepiest Pokemon by design.

Psyduck has a base stat total of 320 and a weakness to Grass and Electric-type Pokemon and moves. In the Generation I games, the only level-up move that Psyduck had was Scratch. It doesn't get another level-up move until level twenty-eight.