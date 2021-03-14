The Top 3 Fire Starter Pokemon of all time

25 years of Pokemon; 25 years of innovation, design, and lighting a fire in fans’ hearts, generation after generation. The franchise currently has over 120 games, over 900 Pokemon, and over 20 different starter Pokemon.

With so many Pokemon, it's hard for fans to pick a favorite, and picking a favorite starter is especially hard.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Top 3 Fire Starter Pokemon of all time

#3 - Torchic

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation III, Torchic is a much-beloved Fire-type Pokemon. Classified as the “Chick Pokemon,” Torchic is the only chicken-based Pokemon in the entire franchise.

Torchic has two amazing evolutions: Combusken and Blaziken. They're both Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon. Torchic is the only beginner stage starter to have an aesthetic gender difference. This difference spans throughout the whole evolutionary line, meaning they all have slight visual differences by gender.

Torchic has a base stat of 310, the same as Pokemon like Sobble, Treecko, Grookey, and others. Torchic also has great resistance to Bug, Steel, Grass, Fairy, Ice, and Fire-type Pokemon.

#2 - Chimchar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Holding the same category as Grookey, a “Chimp Pokemon,” Chimchar is the Fire-type starter of the Hoenn region in Generation III. Chimchar has two stellar evolutions: Monferno and Infernape. Infernape is a well-known one-man powerhouse team for battle.

Chimchar comes with a base stat of 309, just like Phantump, Charmander, and Cyndaquil. Chimchar is one of the most beloved Pokemon in general, not just as a starter.

#1 - Charmander

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation I, this Fire-type Pokemon is as classic as they get. Charmander is probably the most well-known Fire-type of the franchise.

Charmander has two evolutions that have lit up the battlefield for years: Charmeleon and Charizard. Charmander is classified as a “Lizard Pokemon” and is the only one in its category.

Charmander has been big in the PokeWorld since it began. Charmander made its first appearance on the anime in episode 11 of season one and has been a hit with fans ever since.

Charmander is such a big hit in certain parts of the world that in countries like Niue, it received its own federal commemorative one-dollar coins.

Charmander has a base stat of 309 like a few other fire starter Pokemon in the franchise.