The Top 5 best Fortnite streamers to watch in 2020

Streamers are important when it comes to the popularity of any game. Fortnite is a very popular game, but its popularity relies heavily on the streamers as well too.

Just as important as streamers and their contribution is to Fortnite, the game also rewards the streamers for their contributions by adding skins or other items specific to them.

Top 5 Fortnite Streamers of 2020

#1 Lachlan

Lachlan is probably one of the most popular streamers when it comes to Fortnite. He's been creating content for a long while now. Hailing from Australia, Lachlan started streaming Minecraft initially and then slowly migrated to Fortnite.

Given his popularity and the kind of content he created for Fortnite, Epic Games rewarded his efforts with a skin in the game. They also honored him with a special event, through which the players could win the Lachlan skin for free.

#2 SypherPK

SypherPk is another popular streamer for Fortnite. He's mostly known for his "How to win" series on YouTube. Rewarding his efforts with regard to creating content, Epic Games added a book called "How to win" as a tribute to his YouTube series.

He didn't request a skin, but he did request this book and Epic Games complied by adding the book to the game.

#3 TheGrefg

TheGrefg was the fastest growing streamer of the year 2020. In fact he broke the world record for the maximum concurrent viewership on Twitch this year.

He's majorly active in the Spanish and the LATAM communities. He amassed around 660k simultaneous viewers on Twitch. The previous record holder was Ninja with around 653k viewers.

Bueno, pues esto es lo que me marca Twitch sobre el directo de hoy. No sé si han sido 660.000 en realidad, más, menos, mañana me confirmarán...



En cualquier caso se convierte en el directo más visto de mi vida y el record mundial de un streamer en Twitch.



No tengo palabras. 💜 pic.twitter.com/oxTixNgWAD — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) December 1, 2020

#4 Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy is probably one of the youngest streamers on this list. Born in 2004, Benjyfishy is associated with NRG gaming. Benjyfishy also has a skin bundle in Fortnite like most streamers on this list.

#5 Nickeh30

Nickeh30 is a professional Fortnite player from Canada. With around 4.6 million subscribers on Twitch, Nickeh30 is one of the most popular content creators that Fortnite has. He's also been rewarded with his own skin set, joining content creators like Tyler "Ninja" Belvins and Lachlan.