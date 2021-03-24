The top 5 Grass Pokemon from Johto

Johto Pokemon are well-loved by fans as well as the region itself. Within the Johto region, players get to experience several different types of Pokemon, which may be overwhelming but incredibly fun.

Each region has three starter types: Grass, Water, and Fire. In a way, these are the staples of each region. And it is no surprise that certain Grass-type Pokemon really shine above the rest.

Listed below are the five best Grass Pokemon from Johto.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Grass Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Bellossom

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation II, Bellossom is a Grass-type Pokemon and is also known as the “Flower Pokemon.”

Bellossom is incredibly great as it evolves from Gloom when exposed to a Sun Stone. It is the alternative final form of Oddish, with the other being Vileplume.

Advertisement

Bellossom has a base stat of 480, which is nothing to sneeze at. It can also learn great moves such as Absorb, Giga Drain, Hyper Beam, and Toxic.

#4 - Jumpluff

Image via The Pokemon Company

This incredibly cute addition to the list was introduced to fans in Generation II. Jumpluff is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon that is the final form of the Pokemon Hoppip.

Jumpluff evolves from Skiploom starting at level 27 and is labeled as the “Cottonweed Pokemon.” At 6.6lbs (3 kg), it is the lightest Pokemon that has undergone two evolutions. Also, Jumpluff has a base stat total of 450 and an immunity to Ground-type.

#3 - Chikorita

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation II, Chikorita is a Grass-type Pokemon. It is one of the three starters of the Johto region and is the pre-evolution to Bayleef. Chikorita is labeled as the Leaf Pokemon and has a decent base stat of 318.

The Chikorita evolutionary family is the only evolutionary line of a starter to not have their names changed in an English release. In the anime, Chikorita also has the most trainers of the Johto starters, having six of them.

#2 - Celebi

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

A well-loved Mythical Pokemon, Celebi is a must-add to this list. Known as the “Time Travel Pokemon," Celebi is a dual-type Psychic and Grass Mythical Pokemon introduced to fans in Generation II.

Celebi exists to serve as the guardian of Ilex Forest. It also has the privilege of being the very last entry in the Johto and Hoenn Pokedex in Generation III.

Celebi has an incredible base stat of 600, like most Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. It also has a resistance to Fighting, Ground, Water, Grass, Electric, and Psychic-type Pokemon.

With moves like Future Sight, Leaf Storm, Solar Beam, and Psychic, Celebi is an incredible addition to any trainer's team.

#1 - Sunflora

Image via The Pokemon Company

Labeled as the “Sun Pokemon,” Sunflora is a Grass-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. It can be obtained by trainers when players expose a Sunkern to a Sun Stone.

Sunflora has a base stat total of 425. It also has a resistance to Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-types. Sunflora tops this list as it is special due to being Meowth’s most frequently used disguise in the Pokemon anime.