Top 5 Fairy-type moves to avoid in Pokemon

Fairy-type Pokemon and moves were brand new additions to the Generation IV games back in 2006.

Along with the introduction of a completely new type, 22 Pokemon also had their types to be changed to Fairy-type in Generation IV.

Over the years, the list of Fairy-type Pokemon and complementary moves has grown. This guide takes a look at five Fairy-type moves that players should avoid in the Pokemon games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What Fairy-type moves should players avoid in Pokemon?

#5 - Misty Explosion

Misty Explosion (Image via Game Freak)

Introduced in Generation VIII, Misty Explosion is a damage-dealing Fairy-type move. Misty Explosion inflicts massive damage upon the target. The downside of this move is the fact that it automatically causes the user to faint after it deals damage to the opponent.

Misty Explosion cannot be used on a Pokemon that has the ability “Damp.” With a PP of 5 (maximum 8) and a Power of 100, this move may seem like a great one to use, but it poses great risk to the user.

Advertisement

Though other moves like Misty Terrain can help boost this move to 1.5x power, Misty Explosion should not be a player’s regular go-to battle move.

#4 - Fleur Cannon

Fleur Cannon (Image via Game Freak)

Introduced in Generation VII, Fleur Cannon is a damage-dealing Fairy-type move. It is classified as a Special Category move.

Fleur Cannon is also Magearna's signature move. The user unleashes an incredibly strong beam when using this move. However, the attack’s recoil harshly lowers the user's Special Attack stat.

Fleur Cannon has a Power of 130 and an Accuracy of 90%. In Generation VII, it deals damage but lowers the user's Special Attack by not one but two stages.

#3 - Misty Terrain

Advertisement

Misty Terrain (Image via Game Freak)

Introduced in Generation VIII, Misty Terrain is a Fairy-type move that deals no damage to the opponent.

Misty Terrain protects Pokemon on the ground from status conditions and cuts the damage from Dragon-type moves in half for five turns. All of these uses are great, but when you think about the fact that Misty Terrain is the only terrain that doesn't boost the power of its own move type, it’s kind of pointless as a Fairy-type move.

#2 - Aromatic Mist

Aromatic Mist (Image via Game Freak)

Aromatic Mist is a non-damaging Fairy-type move introduced to fans in Generation VI. Prior to Generation VII, Aromatic Mist was the signature move of Aromatisse. It helps the user raise an ally Pokemon’s Special Defense stat by using a mysterious aroma.

Despite not being a completely useless move like some others on this list, there are so many other moves that could get you much further in battle.

#1 - Fairy Lock

Advertisement

Fairy Lock (Image via Bulbapedia)

Fairy Lock is a newer move introduced in Generation VI. It is a non-damaging Fairy-type Move.

Fairy Lock is also Klefki's signature move. It works by locking down the battlefield and keeping all Pokemon from switching out or fleeing during the next turn. Ghost-type Pokemon are unaffected by this move.

When playing Pokemon Sword and Shield on version 1.1.0, using Fairy Lock with animations enabled will cause the console to crash. In multiplayer battles, where having animations on is mandatory, this move will cause both players’ consoles to crash.