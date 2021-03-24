Psychic-type Pokemon were dominant in Generation I, and little changed between then and Generation II.

This list specifically focuses on Pokemon introduced in Generation II, excluding Pokemon like Alakazam and Mewtwo despite their appearance in Gold, Silver, and Crystal. But the Psychic-type presence in Johto is still strong, even without these previous powerhouses.

Top 5 Psychic Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Slowking

Slowking (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowpoke's new evolution is nearly the exact same as its old one, Slowbro. The most notable differences are that Slowbro learns several moves that Slowking does not (none of which are particularly useful) and that their defense and special defense are swapped - Slowking has high special defense and Slowbro has high defense.

With that said, just like how Slowbro is a good Pokemon, so is Slowking. All of Slowbro's good moves, like Psychic, Surf, Thunderwave, and Rest, made the transition over. And while the Slow-family's speed is abysmal, their special attack and bulk more than make up for it.

#4 - Xatu

Xatu (Image via so-taro and The Pokemon Company)

The sun-staring Pokemon, Xatu, is a fascinating addition to the franchise from a design standpoint. Gameplay-wise, its specialties are special attack and speed- though it can still deal some decent physical damage as well.

Xatu's biggest draw is its STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) Psychic, which is devastating even to more powerful Pokemon than Xatu. It also possesses some decent defensive stats, giving it the wiggle room needed to use Rest into Sleep Talk effectively.

#3 - Espeon

Espeon (Image via Ryoto Murayama and The Pokemon Company)

One of the Johto region's two new Eeveelutions, Espeon was an instant fan-favorite. But even without its popularity, Espeon is an incredibly useful Psychic-type Pokemon suitable for most teams.

Espeon's special attack and speed stats are superb, letting it shatter most opponents in no time at all. It also has access to Growth, letting it set up for those OHKO's that would normally just be out of reach. Add in the ability to heal through Morning Sun, and this is a Pokemon that can do it all.

#2 - Lugia

Lugia (Image via Hasuno and The Pokemon Company)

Lugia, the token legendary of Pokemon Silver, is a massive threat in battle. Its signature move, Aerobalst, is super-powerful, and it has access to other high-powered moves like Psychic and Earthquake.

The only thing that puts Lugia behind other similar Pokemon is its defense-oriented stats without defensive moves. But even then, with more attack and special attack than a wide slew of other Johto Pokemon, it is a force to be reckoned with.

#1 - Celebi

Celebi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Celebi is an extremely rare yet extremely useful Pokemon that few players manage to obtain. But those that have been so lucky are privy to the supreme support that is Celebi and its moveset. Having 100 in all stats across the board is also an utterly fantastic reason to use Celebi, even if not for a supportive role.

Celebi's main strategy is to stall out super-tanks like Snorlax with a combination of Leech Seed and Recover. It can also help out Pokemon that use the popular Rest + Sleep Talk strategy by using Heal Bell, curing them of Sleep, and letting them Rest all over again. And of course, STAB Psychic is always a good idea.