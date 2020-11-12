The top 5 Fortnite Limited Time Modes that need to return

There were a lot of modes in Fortnite which were only available for a limited time. These made the game more interesting and it's about time Epic Games brings some of these modes back into the game.

New Limited Time Modes in Fortnite always keep the game feeling as fresh as ever. Most players prefer playing Limited Time Modes when the standard battle royale mode gets boring. Here are the five modes that should make their way back into the game.

Limited Time Modes in Fortnite which need to return

#1 50 v 50

The 50 v 50 modes in Fortnite taught players how to be more co-operative. Although the squad mode has existed for a long time, players tended to not co-operate with each other. While 50 v 50 didn't fix this problem, it forced players to work as a team even if they were more used to a lone wolf style of playing the game. Gifting strangers weapons and reviving them in the middle of a firefight is what made this game mode a complete team game.

#2 Blitz

This mode was a shorter version of the original battle royale mode in Fortnite. The movement of the storm was faster than usual. The map was filled with more resources and loot. Given the nature of the mode, each round lasted for approximately 15 minutes at a stretch, making it a really good feature for players who wanted to grab a quick game in between their busy schedule.

#3 The floor is Lava

This mode is pretty self-explanatory. The map was covered with lava and then the lava started rising. This caused players to not only compete with their fellow players but also with the environment. To make things easier in this Fortnite game mode, Epic Games made a few minor adjustments to the game. The storm had an initial delay of 30 seconds, which gave players more time to farm for resources. The weapon rarity also began from uncommon. This allowed players to gather better weapons than normal in a shorter period of time.

#4 One Shot

One shot, as the name suggests, gives the players only one shot to kill their opponents. Players have only 50% health. Gravity is lowered and yes, this game mode is snipers only. Players couldn't revive teammates in this mode at all. So if a teammate was shot, they were out for good. The lowered gravity allowed players to jump higher than usual, and fall damage was also minimized in this mode. This mode in Fortnite was perfect for those who loved sniping from high points.

#5 The Infinity Gauntlet

Since Fortnite is still collaborating with Marvel, it wouldn't be a surprise if this game mode made a return. In this game mode, there was only one infinity gauntlet on the map which allowed players to turn into Thanos upon acquiring it. The gauntlet also granted players additional abilities. The gauntlet only dropped once the wearer died, letting others pick it up.

These additional game modes in Fortnite made the game more interesting for players and bringing some of them back into rotation may help fans stay interested in the game.