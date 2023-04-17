The top 5 players of Free Fire in 2023

Free Fire is one of the most competitive battle royale titles. The rise of the game's competitive scene demands exceptional skills, teamwork, and strategies to succeed for the players. In 2023, the game has seen some of the players meet those requirements and thus produce insane stats for themselves in the game. These players rose to fame due to their commendable accuracy, excellent reflexes, and impressive gameplay. Garena's renowned battle royale title has a huge player base. However, the top five players in the game stand out from the rest.

All these players have grown to understand some simple mechanics and are quick to find any opportunities to gain an advantage over their opponents. This and their ability to stay calm under pressure produced outstanding results. Here are the top five players leaving their mark on the game's competitive scene in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's point of view. The stats of the different players mentioned in the article were recorded at the time of research and might differ at the time of reading as players continue gaming.

Sudip Sarkar and 4 other top players of Free Fire in 2023

1) Sultan Proslo

Sultan Proslo is one of the most renowned players in the game, with some boast-worthy stats and subscriber counts. Dylan Maximus Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, has a K/D ratio of over 3 in the squad mode, which rises to around 4 in the duo mode. Proslo is known for his impressive combat skills and insane aim.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID is 16207002. The player has more than 285 Booyahs in more than 830 squad games and more than 20 Booyahs in just over 100 duo games. Dyland Pros, where Sultan Proslo streams his gameplay, has grabbed the attention of 15.9 million subscribers.

2) TSG Jash

TSG Jash is among the fastest players in Free Fire. TSG has been in the heroic tier for season 12, where he scored 3354. This earned him an invitation from Free Fire Asia. The player has a remarkable 23.6% winning rate, making 1235 Booyahs out of 6500 squad games. He also has a K/D ratio of over 3 in those games.

TSG Jash has also been victorious in more than 107 duo games out of the more than 250 he has played. The Free Fire ID is 123643969. Two Side Gamers, the YouTube handle of TSG Jash, has amazed 11.9 million so far.

3) Raistar

Raistar is another sought-after Free Fire player with over 700 Booyahs in more than 4485 duo games. The player has accumulated over 14300 kills in the duo mode, bringing his K/D ratio to 3.80. He also has an astonishing 3.44 K/D ratio in the 3529 solo games he has played.

The creator has incredible movement speed that stuns opponents when he suddenly arrives in front of them with their death sentences. Rai Star, his YouTube channel, has collected over seven million subscribers, and the numbers are still growing. The Free Fire ID of the player is 12022250.

4) SK Sabir

Sheikh Sabir, aka SK Sabir, is another renowned Free Fire player. The player has played over 26500 games and won over 8600 of them. The player is one of the most formidable gamers, with more than 5 K/D. The player has won more than 600 of his over 2900 duo games in Free Fire. He has also won over 40 of the 150+ squad games he has participated in.

Sabir's YouTube handle, SK Sabir Gaming, has amassed over 5 million audiences. SK Sabir is a formidable force in solo games as well. He has an over 3 K/D ratio in solo competitions and is also going strong in the new season.

5) Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar is another famous player in the community. He has been among the top 22% of players in season 12 globally. The player has an impeccable mastery of close combat. He has also developed a unique strategy for more wins. The player has won over 8435 Free Fire games and has an astonishing 5+ K/D ratio. The player also has over 150 Booyahs in duo mode with an almost 3 K/D ratio.

Sudip Sarkar streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel with the same name. He entertains 1.38 million Free Fire enthusiasts with his content on the track. With remarkable skills and insane stats, Sudip Sarkar is easily one of the best players in Free Fire in 2023.

Note: Under Government of India sanctions, Free Fire is banned in India. Enthusiasts can play Free Fire Max, available for download on all virtual game stores.

