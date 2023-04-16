Top 5 Free Fire Strategies for Solo, Duo, and Squad Modes

The battle royale mode in Free Fire allows players to go into the battlefield solo, team up with a duo, or join forces with the entire squad. Irrespective of the approach, the ultimate goal remains to eliminate all the opponents and emerge as the survivor to receive a Booyah.

That said, the methods employed to achieve this objective can vary significantly and depend on whether players play solo, duo, or in a squad. While picking the best strategies, a lot depends on the playstyle and objectives of the player.

For instance, survival would be the best if players were looking to push their ranks. However, to improve the K/D ratio, users must look to obtain as many kills per match as possible.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinion.

Best tips for solo, duo, and squad matches in Free Fire

5) Balance between rush gameplay and camping

Playing more aggressively is the right strategy for a few Free Fire players to adopt while playing the battle royale mode. This becomes even more rewarding, given that individuals can be revived by their teammates in duo and squad matches. Users can also self-revive in the solo queue, which is only available for the first three minutes.

At the same time, camping could be a very useful strategy to win more matches or get kills. Users can wait out at the edge of the zone for players attempting to get inside. Finding the right balance between the two options is essential. Implementing an aggressive and passive approach in the same match could be the formula for a Booyah in Free Fire.

4) Only queuing up with friends for duos and squads

It is better to queue with friends in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Queuing up with random players is generally not the optimal option in Free Fire, regardless of whether the match is ranked or unranked. This typically results in a lack of coordination and communication among teammates and will put players at a disadvantage against a well-organized opponent.

Thus, playing with friends where there is effective communication is highly recommended. Having teammates that can revive at the right time, provide cover and support while rushing, and hold their ground against aggressive pushes increases the odds of coming out victorious within a given Free Fire match.

3) Carry a weapon to fight at different ranges

There are a variety of guns present in the game (Image via Garena)

Fights take place across various distances in Free Fire. However, players need to carry at least one weapon, like a shotgun or SMG, that they can use to decimate their opponents at close range. Their second weapon could be an AR, DMR, or Sniper, which allows mid or long-range combat. Finding the right weapon combination is essential in solo matches.

Be that as it may, players may pick specialized roles when playing solo or duo games in a team. In a squad, one or two may stick to sniping, while others may use ARs and SMGs to fulfill the role of assaulter and supporter.

2) Character and pet choices are important in Free Fire

The users’ play style heavily influences the choice of characters and pets. However, they can maximize their advantage while playing in a duo or squad by picking appropriate abilities depending on the role. For aggressive gameplay, users are better off with characters that provide additional health, like Alok, K, Dimitri, and Xayne, or deal extra damage, like Shirou or Hayato.

Similarly, the pet utilized in tandem helps the team in their preferred area. For instance, utilizing a Falco pet in the entire unit can enable the squad as a whole to land quickly and get a headstart over opponents who do not use the pet. Similarly, other teammates can utilize different pets like Mr. Waggor, Rockie, and more, depending on their role.

1) Consistent drop location

Drop locations are also very important (Image via Garena)

Teams and players generally have their preferred drop locations, which they do not change often. This strategic approach is highly effective in Free Fire battle royale, irrespective of their choice of match. This allows players to become familiar with their location. Hence, it provides even more confidence to take on fair fights with better chances of winning besides helping a smooth rotation.

Hot dropping, which involves landing in a heavily contested area, may not be the safest option when playing solo or with unknown teammates. That said, gamers can capitalize on hot drops with skilled teammates. Dropping in the corner of the map is an option as well, but it may not be suitable for everyone.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

